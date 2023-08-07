England survive penalty drama to reveal vital quality in Women’s World Cup dream

If England are to win this World Cup, they will scarcely endure a game as testing or as tense as this. A positive spin on this penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria is that it could again be the making of them, adding to their resolve, with Chloe Kelly once more offering a decisive kick.

A negative is that this should bring a reconsideration about what is possible, especially with the likelihood that Lauren James will miss two games if not all three potential ties left. Her teammates did her a huge favour here.

This World Cup still remains as hard to work out as James’ decision to stand on Michelle Alozie in the second half, receiving a red card. England came very close to another surprise elimination, although these two hours of football illustrated Nigeria were their equals. They should have been their superiors, really.

The great irony is that red card almost served England better - at least in this situation. Before then, the system and the set-up had been all wrong, as it clearly didn’t suit the returning Keira Walsh. She picked up another injury in another detail of this arduous evening in Brisbane.

It meant Nigeria did all the attacking and had all the play.

After the red, though, it was as if Randy Waldrum’s side didn’t know how to play against 10 women.

Both sides looked like they’d forgotten to attack. That continued into the shoot-out as the first two were missed.

It was only Bethany England that set things right.

For all the criticisms and questions that could come with this game, one element should be noted. It would have been very easy for England to wilt here, especially given the very feel of this World Cup with the United States going out the night before.

Instead, there was a mental resolve there, that was clearly set by last summer.

It was visible in the penalties too.

Lauren James fouls Michelle Alozie before receiving a red card (PA)

(AP)

(PA)

It does give Sarina Wiegman even more to think about, though. She must reshuffle this team again, accommodating the absence of James - maybe until the final, if England even get that far. Jamaica or Colombia will give Wiegman’s side as tough a test in the quarter-final in Sydney.

Story continues

It is England’s attack – and in fact their very attacking mentality – that now requires the most consideration.

England had specifically prepared for Nigeria’s physicality in the tackle, seeking to step off so as not to play that game, but it quickly became apparent this was almost too meek. They were giving up too much space, and too many chances. Nigeria had more shots in the first half than any team that Wiegman’s England have faced. One of them was Ashleigh Plumptre’s thunderous strike off the bar, before the former English underage international then forced a scrambled save from Mary Earps.

England were looking for that spell of control, but it was almost too methodical, lacking real energy.

The strangeness around the penalty decision only added to this. Even if it wasn’t a penalty in the first place, despite the fact there didn’t look to be enough obvious evidence to see it overturned. The referee made the call just as Georgia Stanway was motioning to shoot, making it all the more frustrating for England.

That was the story of almost every move forward. It was also the story of Stanway’s penalty later on.

James, admittedly, was being superbly shuttled out of the game by Nigeria. That surely led to the frustration she took out later. In the moment, it meant that any time England got forward there were vast differences between their attackers.

On the one occasion in the first half when Nigeria’s occasional sloppiness brought a defensive error, Alessia Russo opted to smash the ball when she should have gone with more subtlety. Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, well off her line, was just waiting to be chipped. She instead got down well to save an effort that should have made it much more difficult for her.

England players look on during the penalty shootout (REUTERS)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

Space was so difficult to find for James, however, that she increasingly had to drop back and get the ball.

England did gradually solve one issue, mind. For the first half, and going into the second, Nigeria were creating panic every time they got into the box. There was one desperate and defiant block from Jess Carter. There were more than a few moments when the ball could have gone anywhere.

That did come with a cost, though. It almost seemed like England were so concerned with Nigeria breaking - especially when the half-fit Asisat Oshoala came on - that they were too reluctant to commit players forward. The wing-backs rarely crossed the halfway line. There were no real chances created.

It said much that the best of normal time was a corner, Rachel Daly’s thunderous header just a little too central. But Nnadozie still reacted superbly.

The same, alas, could not be said of James. Alozie’s own reaction said enough. It was almost one of disbelief. She was far from the only person thinking that.

The oddity was that the situation served England better. It was as if Nigeria didn’t really know how to set up against 10, especially with the onus now on them.

From then, penalties seemed inevitable. England going through certainly didn’t look as inevitable as many would have thought.