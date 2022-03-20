England survive monumental collapse to edge home against New Zealand

Georgie Heath
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Sophie Devine
    New Zealand sportsman
  • Katherine Brunt
    England women cricketer (born 1985)
  • Amy Satterthwaite
    Cricketer
Anya Shrubsole of England celebrates the win - Fiona Goodall-ICC/ICC
Anya Shrubsole of England celebrates the win - Fiona Goodall-ICC/ICC

It was a sloppy start from England’s senior bowlers at a blustery Eden Park. Runs leaked from Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole who sent down five wides in their opening six overs. The Kiwi openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates capitalised and runs began to flow.

Confusion arose when the square leg umpire approached Bates saying she was batting too far out of her crease. While it may have hindered concentration of a less-experienced batter, Bates was unperturbed. She started to go aerial but one too many meant a thick edge off Kate Cross flew straight to Tammy Beaumont for the breakthrough.

A huge blow came for New Zealand when Devine turned for a second and fell in evident agony. She was forced to retire hurt and vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite came on with New Zealand 67-1.

Cross and Sciver turned the screw before Knight called the spin twins. Dean continued her form and a frustrated Kerr top edged her straight to Shrubsole. The Dean machine was rolling again. Spinning up a web of confusion she pinned Satterthwaite in front and a review couldn’t save her. England’s improvement in the field showed in a stunning run-out from Sciver to claim Brooke Halliday. New Zealand were struggling at 137-4.

Cross’ return brought England’s fifth as the Kiwis reached 150. A missed pull from Katy Martin hit her high on the leg and a review confirmed the LBW. Questions arose as to whether the captain would hobble back out, but it was Lea Tahuhu.

Ecclestone was next to the party and a flying Knight gobbled up Tahuhu’s lofted drive. Knight looked surprised but elated and England were in control. The wicket brought Devine back and she looked hopeful to deal in boundaries. However, it was Cross who claimed her wicket as she hit one down Dean’s throat. The captain had to leave the field again for 41.

In the wickets again was Ecclestone. When an LBW was given not out, England sent it upstairs and Frankie Mackay was gone. The world number one bowler moved top of England’s wicket-takers for the tournament claiming Hannah Rowe caught by Amy Jones. New Zealand’s prospects of putting on a competitive score looked as dark as the clouds looming in the distance.

Green ticked away and brought up her well-deserved half-century in the 48th over. But, just as New Zealand gained momentum, poor communication meant Kerr was run out by Dean. New Zealand were all out for 203 from 48.5 overs.

A blow came to New Zealand when it was announced that Devine would not be on the field for the second innings. England, boosted by their fielding performance started quickly. Danni Wyatt played with freedom but a grab from the tall Rowe’s apparent extendable arms, meant she had to depart for 12.

Beaumont and Knight hit their stride as they took England past 50. But New Zealand’s spirits were lifted when Tahuhu bowled the in-form Beaumont for 25 and leave England 53-2. Knight and Sciver rebuilt and New Zealand faced another blow when Tahuhu pulled up with a hamstring injury and was forced to leave the field.

There was chaos when Maddy Halliday took the remaining four balls of her over and Knight nearly fell to the part-timer. Luckily for England fans, the catch wasn’t taken and Sciver survived. She and Knight began to wriggle on until an umpire’s call put the nail in Knight’s batting coffin and she was gone for 42 to Mackay.

Jones then chipped a pie from Halliday straight to Satterthwaite who gobbled it. But Sophia Dunkley is notorious for her positivity and, alongside Sciver, kept up with the rate.

The pair raced to a fifty partnership and Sciver to her own half century and they looked like cruising until Dunkley was bowled by Mackay. Brunt marched out to the middle and there was hope the Brivers could bring it home until Sciver lost her bails to Jess Kerr with England still needing 17 from 40.

Waiting in the wings was a monumental England capitulation. Ecclestone went for nought and Cross for two before a suicidal attempted second run saw the back of Brunt with England still needing 10 from 30. Shrubsole remained defiant coming in at 11 and while whispers of a super over grew, she held firm and secured the winning run, arms aloft and roaring. England survive. Just.

They must recover, be better and hope their luck doesn’t run out for their game against Pakistan on Thursday.

Player of the match Nat Sciver said: “It’s crazy we got over the line when we probably should not have. I am in shock.”

Heather Knight added: “We have to be better and one of the top order has to go on and do the job but it was amazing to get the win.”

