England surge into Euro 2022 final with thrashing of Sweden

England produced an electrifying performances to see off Sweden and seal a place in the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses weathered an early first-half storm at Bramall Lane in Sheffield before exploding into life after the break to book a first major tournament final place since 2009.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby sent the capacity crowd into raptures and secured their spot at Wembley at the expense of the shellshocked Swedes.

Sarina Wiegman's side, who have now won all five of their matches at the tournament conceding just a single goal in the process, will now play either France or Germany in Sunday's showpiece.

