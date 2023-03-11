England suffer heaviest-ever home defeat after being humiliated by France at Twickenham

(Getty Images)

England suffered their largest-ever home defeat as they were obliterated 53-10 by a rampant France in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

England were booed off by a half-empty Twickenham crowd at full-time, with many having left as things went from bad to worse across the 80 minutes as Les Bleus ran in seven tries.

The hosts offered minimal resistance as they were outworked, outmuscled and outclassed – with Thibaud Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damian Penaud all scoring two tries, while Thomas Ramos got another –in a humiliation.

The defeat far outstripped the heaviest previous home loss, a 42-6 reverse to South Africa at Twickenham back in 2008.

More follows...