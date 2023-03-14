England suffer first T20 whitewash since 2016 after defeat to Bangladesh

Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP

Bangladesh inflicted upon England the world champions’ first T20 series whitewash since 2016 with victory by 16 runs in the final game, exacting fitting punishment for the tourists’ chaotic and error-strewn performance.

It was particularly memorable for Ben Duckett – guilty of two boundary-assisting misfields, one terrible drop and, finally, of running out Jos Buttler – and also for Litton Das, whose 67th and finest T20 innings, 73 off 57 balls, set up Bangladesh’s winning total of 158.

As in the first game of this tour, at the same venue a fortnight ago, England were so sloppy in the field it practically amounted to self-sabotage. Halfway through Bangladesh’s innings they had already banked eight runs in extras, about the same in misfields and benefited from one inexplicable drop, and there was more to come.

That first drop represented Rehan Ahmed’s first genuine howler since his promotion to the side, Rony Talukdar’s top-edge giving him time to take his position, set himself, extend his hands and then completely misjudge the flight of the ball, barely brushing it with his fingertips as it fell to earth. Jofra Archer, the bowler, held his head in his hands: it was the last over of the powerplay, Rony was on 17 at the time, his team 43 without loss, and England in increasingly desperate need of encouragement.

Though a breakthrough came two overs later, almost inevitably off the bowling of Adil Rashid, who found Rony’s top edge as he attempted a reverse sweep and collected a gentle return catch, the momentum remained unchanged. Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto batted without inhibition, and in the space of a single Ahmed over Das reached his half-century off 41 balls, and a mighty Shanto six over cow corner brought up the 50 partnership off 33. Das celebrated by lifting the very next ball, again bowled by Archer, to extra cover where despite again having time to set himself Duckett was even further from executing a successful catch than Ahmed had been earlier.

The bowling was largely good and sometimes excellent. Archer was obviously unlucky not to get some reward from his four overs, though he might have improved his evening had he sidefooted into the stumps from the edge of the crease to run out Shakib Al Hasan, rather than missing them by a couple of feet.

It was in this period, the final five overs of Bangladesh’s innings, that England experienced an unexpected outbreak of competence. They went for 27, with Chris Jordan atoning for his single expensive over in Sunday’s second match – and dismissing Das, caught by Phil Salt at deep midwicket, along the way – and Sam Curran’s last two costing just nine. There had been just two extras in the second half of the innings. The result was a run chase that was daunting but not impossible.

Litton Das of Bangladesh clips the ball away as Jos Buttler looks on. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It started terribly, with Salt ending a disappointing tour with his briefest innings of all, advancing, missing, and being stumped – more good work from Das – to become Tanvir Islam’s first international wicket in his and the innings’ first over. Then, two balls into the second, Taskin Ahmed arrowed the ball into Dawid Malan’s legs and the umpire raised his finger.

After a brief discussion with his captain Malan reviewed, and following many identical replays the fourth official decided that the first tremor on UltraEdge coincided with the ball passing the bat, rather than an instant later when it clattered into a pad. He was on one at the time and made the most of his reprieve, hauling England into a position of ascendency along with Buttler, who was batting at No 3 for the first time in international T20s.

And then it all fell apart. At the start of the 14th over Malan swung at a Mustafizur bouncer and edged to Das, who took a good leaping catch, the Fizz’s 100th T20 wicket coming with the score on precisely 100. Duckett came in, hit the next ball to point and started running; Mehidy Hassan Miraz gathered, threw and hit the stumps at the striker’s end, Buttler well short. Three overs later Moeen Ali and Duckett were dismissed in the space of five Taskin Ahmed deliveries, and England were not only losing wickets in clumps, but games.