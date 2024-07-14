England suffer agonising defeat after Spain score winning goal in dying minutes of Euro 2024 final

Spain dominated the second half, even while England had late chances to win - Getty Images/Michael Regan

The pain goes on. And on. Fifty-eight years and still it goes on for England. Gareth Southgate had spoken about wanting to win “so much that it hurts” but hurt is what England were left with and they can have no real complaint as Spain won the European Championship.

For Southgate this is probably the end as England manager. He hoped, he prayed, he desperately craved another kind of resolution, a first trophy for his country since 1966 and they were inches away from forcing extra-time with Marc Guehi’s headed cleared off the line in the 90th minute. But it just would not go in.

There were inches also in Spain’s winning goal which was, just, onside. Small margins? We have heard it before in sport and here it was again. At the final whistle Southgate stood motionless on his own for a few seconds as his players fell to the turf. It was a tough image to take.

🇪🇸 SPAIN HAVE THE LEAD AT THE DEATH! 🇪🇸



A beautiful move down the left-hand side...#ESPENG | #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/8YdnhcSTwl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 14, 2024

England have come from behind in the last-16, the quarter-final, the semi-final but the final proved a step too far. They have now lost two successive Euros finals and while they dug deep into the resilience, the late goals, the impact substitutions, all the factors that have got them this far they were not enough. Not this time.

Spain were the best team at the Euros. They had knocked out the hosts Germany and the favourites France and they have beaten England and have now won their last four major tournament finals. England just craved one. Just one. Just this once.

Spain 2 England 1 – as it happened

10:55 PM BST

58 years and counting

Well, as the great Billy Bremner said when Leeds lost the FA Cup replay after extra time after finishing runners-up in the league and exiting the European Cup at the semi-final stage. ‘We pick wersels up and we go again’

Good night.

10:49 PM BST

Last laugh yet again

10:43 PM BST

Frustration at final whistle

🚨 Jude Bellingham vents his frustration after losing the Euro final to Spain: He kicked a cooler and sat angrily on the bench alone 😳#EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/R2lqvwZdS0 — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 14, 2024

10:40 PM BST

Some England fans take it out on each other

England fans fight

10:39 PM BST

Philosophical mood

England’s nail-biting defeat has left fans here in North Greenwich at the O2 Arena in philosophical mood. Dan Trent, 31, told The Telegraph: “I’ve never been a slanderer of Southgate but I think in terms of the sum of our parts, we didn’t do what we should realistically have done. Because I think man to man, we’re better than the Spanish team, or at least as good as. “We set up like a team who felt like a Champions League clash where there’s one team that just is not meant to be there. “Realistically when you look back over [Souhgate’s] tenure we only beat teams that we should have on paper.” Richard Cordell, 57, added: “We just let our guard down and they came out. And that was it.”

10:37 PM BST

If a picture paints a thousand words

Spain triumph; England fall short - Joosep Martinson/UEFA via Getty Images

10:34 PM BST

Stick with Southgate?

Fan Ryan Loughlin said he and his friends had endured a “heartbreaking night” after watching the final at Boxpark Croydon. Mr Loughlin, 30, said: “When we equalised, I thought we could push on and win, like we did with the Netherlands.” When asked about Gareth Southgate, Mr Loughlin said: “I feel like Southgate has provided us with more excitement in the last eight or ten years than generations before us. “Do I want to see him lead us into the next World Cup? “Do I know someone who could replace him? No. I can think of several people but they are all taken.”

10:33 PM BST

Gareth Southgate speaks

I think we’ve competed until the very end of the final. Today we didn’t keep possession quite well enough, especially when we defended well, they pressed us well and we had to get out of it, which we couldn’t and it wore us down. It meant they had the best of the game. Both goals we were wide open It is fine margins but Spain were the best team in the tournament and they deserve it. There is a disadvantage to having a day less to prepare but we were in game up to 80 minutes. Physically it’s been a tough period for Harry, The games are hugely demanding and he cam in short of games and didn’t get up to speed. I thought Ollie’s freshness would allow us to pressure more and it did.

10:29 PM BST

Telling stat

England had 37 per cent of possession and they have only had as little as that under Southgate in the defeats by Croatia in 2018 and Italy in 2021.

10:25 PM BST

Gareth Southgate’s post-match interview cuts out

And switches back to the BBC studio. Hmm.

10:23 PM BST

Readers’ views

10:22 PM BST

It’s Queen and not Neil Diamond for Spain

Spain are crowned European champions for the fourth time - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

10:17 PM BST

Alvaro Morata raises the Henri Delaunay trophy

Spain are European champions for a record fourth time.

The stadium is already starting to empty for the presentation ceremony, although most fans are staying – hopefully to show their appreciation for only the third England (men’s) side to reach a major final. Lamine Yamal has inevitably just been named Young Player of the Tournament, with Rodri deservedly winning the Player of the Tournament award. He’ll be a relieved man after his injury.

10:15 PM BST

Punditwatch

Micah Richards said on BBC post-match: “I said from the start, I think we have the best squad, but I don’t think we’re the best team.”

Asked why by Lineker he said: “Because we have a manager who’s been successful being defensive. Getting into a semi-final of a World Cup, two Euros [finals], not being able to push this team forward in the way it deserves.

And that’s no slight on Southgate, that’s just his tactics. Now, we have to move forward in the right direction and play the football these players play at club level.

10:14 PM BST

England go up for their runners-up medals

They are consoled by the Prince of Wales. Some players immediately whip the medals off which I always think is regrettable. There has to be some merit in a runners-up medal.

Southgate takes off his medal - REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

10:13 PM BST

Two sides of the same coin

Devastated Bellingham

Spain joy

10:09 PM BST

Harry Kane speaks to the BBC

Losing in a final is as tough as it gets. We did really well to get back in the game and back to 1-1 but we couldn’t find the momentum to push on. That’s football. We didn’t keep the same intensity of pressure. There’s a lot of tired legs, a lot of tiredness. It’s down to big moments. They cleared one off the line. It is the last game of the tournament, there are a lot of physically and mentally tired players out there. It’s been a tough tournament, we’ve had to show a lot of resilience. We wanted to do it so badly for ourselves but also our fans for everyone who’s stuck with us. For now it is a huge disappointment. We love the manager but that is his decision. This is not the time to talk about it. He will go away and think about it.

10:06 PM BST

The end?

10:05 PM BST

Big decision for Southgate

Utter devastation for England, obviously. But when they come to look back on this game, I am not sure they can have the same sort of regrets as when they lost to Italy three years ago. They simply came up against a side who may go down as one of the best ever at a major tournament. Spain beat Italy, Germany, France and England to claim the title, becoming the first team to win all their matches at a Euros without needing to go to penalties. A big decision for Gareth Southgate now after he indicated before the tournament that he would not remain in charge unless England won. Surely, there is no one else within the Football Association’s grasp who could do a better job?

10:03 PM BST

Silence descends on Croydon

As the final minutes of extra time came to an end, the once jubilant crowd at Boxpark Croydon stood in silence - staring desperately at the screen. Speaking after the final whistle, Amy Gillespie, 38, said: “It’s so disappointing, especially when the atmosphere was so incredible after that equaliser. “I’m a bit worried about the crowds in terms of going home to be honest, just because there are a lot of drunk lads here. Other fans were simply too upset to talk, with one middle-aged man standing up, walking away and saying, “I’m sorry, I don’t think I’ve got it in me to be honest,” when approached for comment.

10:00 PM BST

Carra’s view

Spain deserved to win. They were much the better side. Through the tournament we relied on moments more than performances. It was all about individual quality keeping us in it and tonight was a step too far.

09:54 PM BST

Full time: Spain 2 England 1

Oh mother, I can feel the soil falling over my head.

Spain win seven successive games and deserve to win Euro 2024.

09:52 PM BST

90+4 min: Spain 2 England 1

Saka is penalised for a foul on Cucurella. Who hams it up something rotten.

09:52 PM BST

90+3 min: Spain 2 England 1

England free-kick on halfway. Pickford comes out to launch it.

09:51 PM BST

90+2 min: Spain 2 England 1

Watkins is booked for a flying boot into Nacho’s midriff as he stooped to head it. He’s going to milk that for all its worth.

Fifteen thousand anguished screams ring out at the O2 Arena as Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scores with four minutes to go. “That it, that’s it,” says one anguished fan, shaking his head. Yet everyone stays put - there’s not even a hint of anyone getting up and leaving early to beat the rush. Here in North Greenwich they’re still clinging to hope.

09:50 PM BST

90 min: Spain 2 England 1

England corner on the left. Rice’s header is cleared off the line, as is Guehi’s by Olmo and Rice heads over.

Only four minutes of stoppage time to come.

It’s all happening here. It’s almost impossible to keep up. But it’s now or never for England.

09:45 PM BST

GOAL!

Spain 2 England 1 (Oyarzabal) Oyarzabal played the ball out from the middle to Cucurella whoi threaded a cross through Walker’s flying block and Oyarzabal got in ahead of Guehi to stab it home.

Oyarzabal gives Spain the late lead - REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

GOLGOLGOLGOLGOL!!!!!! — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 14, 2024

09:45 PM BST

86 min: Spain 1 England 1

Yamal chases a lost cause down the right and hooks a cross on the half volley that Pickford, who thought about racing out of his box, slaps off Oyarzabal’s head and then catches it on the bounce.

09:44 PM BST

84 min: Spain 1 England 1

Wave after wave of Spain attacks now. Foden is digging in with tackles but the speed of Spain’s passing is mesmerising. Williams’ deflected shot earns them a corner that Stones, again, heads clear.

09:42 PM BST

82 min: Spain 1 England 1

Pickford to the rescue again. Palmer loses the ball and Ruiz chips it up to Williams who chests it down and Olmo dazzles with a one two with Yamal. The 17-year-old bends a left-foot shot from 15 yards too close to Pickford who makes a strong save.

09:40 PM BST

80 min: Spain 1 England 1

England are lining up in a 4-4-2 when Spain have the ball with Palmer and Watkins doing the pressing from the front.

An explosion of the purest joy in North Greenwich as England’s Cole Palmer slotted the equaliser in the 71st minute. Fans are dancing for joy, hugging each other, children are on their parents’ shoulders, the previously quiet and reserved stands have leapt to their feet, eyes and teeth ablaze as the lights ramp up to full brightness. Inflatable beach balls bounce across the crowd’s heads, eagerly propelled by the ecstatic screams. We’ve gone from the atmosphere of a latter-day Cliff Richard gig to Kiss in their heyday. This has put life into the 15,000 England fans here.

09:38 PM BST

78 min: Spain 1 England 1

Spain’s wingers still look lethal and it takes Stones’ intelligent positioning to head away a left-wing centre. Palmer hoofs away the corner after Fabian Ruiz took an age to get the bouncing ball under control.

Wow! What a noise. The substitutions have done it again. Gareth Southgate has gone from the man who does not know how to change a game to the man with the Midas touch. Game on! Sir Geoff Hurst. Martin Peters. Luke Shaw. Cole Palmer. Men who have scored in major finals for England.

09:36 PM BST

Carra’s view

Wow!

He speaks for a nation, there.

09:35 PM BST

75 min: Spain 1 England 1

Nice line from Mowbray about ‘the winds of change blowing through Berlin’. England’s dander is up now. And Watkins is demanding the ball. He knows he is causing panic with his runs.

09:31 PM BST

GOAL!

Spain 1 England 1 (Palmer) England are the ultimate moments team. Saka hares up the right, cuts back on to his left and picks out Bellingham, back to goal, 12 yards out. Bellingham laid it back and Palmer ran on and fed a 20-yard left-foot shot into the bottom left. What a finish!

09:31 PM BST

72 min: Spain 1 England 0

Watkins sparks panic when running with Laporte to win a bouncing ball but Carvajal comes round on the cover to mop up. England are open in the middle of midfield. Bellingham is sitting deeper but there are big gaps.

09:29 PM BST

70 min: Spain 1 England 0

England just can’t keep Spain quiet for a minute. They shift the ball between players and lines with dizzying speed and England need Pickford to come out and deal with a pair of crosses.

Palmer ⇢ Mainoo.

09:28 PM BST

Sounds of silence

Fans at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich were lukewarm about England’s first half performance. “Boring as hell!” said Peter Smith, 67, of Enfield. “I’ve seen more action in an episode of Jackanory,” adding that Southgate’s side were playing like a “bunch of -----s”. His wife Katie, 57, added: “We want to see them attack, attack, attack.” Others were more broadminded. “Both teams played very well, it was very open,” said Chris Mutton, 32. “And I think towards the end of it, it almost would have been an equal half.” His girlfriend (”I know nothing, I’m just here to have fun!”), who declined to be named, chipped in: “We want to see some goals, silly!” Yet there was a deathly silence in the Arena when Spain’s Nico Williams scored in the 47th minute. We wanted goals - but good English goals.

09:27 PM BST

68 min: Spain 1 England 0

Wonderful save from Pickford with his strong right wrist when Yamal beat Shaw, cut in on to his left and hammered a left-foot shot. Pickford saves the day and England see off the corner.

Oyarzabal ⇢ Morata.

Both captains off now.

09:25 PM BST

66 min: Spain 1 England 0

Watkins’ willingness to chase the ball hit over the top or threaded through is upsetting Spain’s composure.

09:24 PM BST

64 min: Spain 1 England 0

Spain defend the cross but brilliant work from Foden by the byline wins the ball back, recycles it and England work it across from the right to Bellingham who spins by the D, losing his man by slipping the ball with his studs to the right before pirouetting and harpooning a left-foot shot into the hoardings … about a foot wide.

09:23 PM BST

62 min: Spain 1 England 0

England free-kick on the right for Williams’ foul on Saka. Walker, now the captain, gets into Williams’ face.

09:20 PM BST

60 min: Spain 1 England 0

Foden gets down the right, beats Cucurella to the byline but his pull-back is cut out. Kane was hanging back. England win the ball back through Mainoo’s tenacity and earn a throw.

That’s Kane’s race run for this tournament.

Watkins ⇢ Kane

09:18 PM BST

58 min: Spain 1 England 0

Jude Bellingham seems to be yelling something at the bench. It would be truly remarkable if he was demanding a tactical or personnel change. The crowd certainly appear to want it. They are chanting Ollie Watkins’ name.

Twice in the first half he threw up his arms at Kane.



09:17 PM BST

57 min: Spain 1 England 0

Looks like Watkins is coming on. England are on the ropes. Spain are running rings round them.

09:17 PM BST

55 min: Spain 1 England 0

England are riding through a storm now, Rice gives the ball away and Morata cuts in on to it from the left and shoots instead of laying it off to the better placed Willaims. Guehi makes the block.

Then Yamal dribbles past Shaw and Rice and bends a shot without much power that beats Pickford and Stones boots away from an unguarded net.

Rice thumps the clearance after being given the ball by Bellingham following some lovely ball control and hits it straight to Williams who whistles a left-foot shot inches past the left post.

09:13 PM BST

53 min: Spain 1 England 0

Stones is penalised for grabbing Morata round the shoulder to prevent him from spinning past him in midfield.

England have pressed higher straight from kick off at start of the 2nd half. That leaves more defenders one versus one. The quality of Spain’s wide players showed with the opening goal.

09:12 PM BST

51 min: Spain 1 England 0

England foul up promising positions first when Bellingham delays the release which means Shaw can’t beat Carvajal and then Walker, cantering down the the right, overcooks a cross that sails right over the box.

09:10 PM BST

49 min: Spain 1 England 0

Spain get in behind England again with Williams darting down the inside left to feed Dani Olmo who spins to drag his shot mercifully wide.

09:05 PM BST

GOAL!

Spain 1 England 0 (Williams) Spain work a lovely one-touch triangle up the right between Fabian Ruiz, Carvajal and Yamal and the winger cuts in past Shaw to bend a pass towards the left-side of the box. It’s beyond Dani Olmo but curls perfectly for Williams who buries a shot into the bottom right.

Fast-restarts featuring Nico Williams ⏱️pic.twitter.com/SYQgJQ6HAO — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 14, 2024

09:05 PM BST

46 min: Spain 0 England 0

Confirmed: Zubimendi ⇢ Rodri.

Spain kick off. They bossed possession 70-30 in the first half but that is a huge blow.

09:02 PM BST

Looks like Rodri’s coming off

That would be a huge boost for England but Sociedad’s Zubimendi is a fine player.

Juan Mata says ‘I am really afraid now’.

09:00 PM BST

Struggling Kane

In the half-time analysis on ITV, Gary Neville expresses concerns at the match being a “struggle” for Harry Kane and speculates that Gareth Southgate may be looking to introduce Ollie Watkins “in ten or 15 minutes” Keane adds that it has “not been good enough” from Kane. They both say England’s passing has been disjointed as it has been for much of the tournament.

08:59 PM BST

Laporte and Rodri were hurt blocking Kane’s shot

They collided after Rodri stopped the shot and Spain’s Martin Zubimendi is warming up.

08:57 PM BST

Readers’ views

08:55 PM BST

Carra’s half-time verdict

England can win this. Spain have created nothing. But it feels like one of those games where you are hoping for a moment. I would be interested to know if Gareth is happy with how this is going tactically. This strategy is all about nullifying the opposition and winning on the counter-attack. To play like this, you really need more players with pace on the pitch. Only Saka offers that going forward. If this continues for the next 15 minutes, Watkins needs to replace Harry Kane and it would be preferable to have pace on the left, too.



08:49 PM BST

Half-time verdict

Well, what did you expect? It’s a Euros final after all. An absolutely typical first half in a match of such magnitude. Yes, Spain bossed it but without really troubling Jordan Pickford at all. It would be unkind to say England sat back. They were simply forced back by a superior passing unit. But they have defended brilliantly, with Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker winning their individual contests against Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. There have also been a few signs of England being able to hurt Spain on the break and at set-pieces. And there’s been a bit of needle, too, just to spice things up. But it already feels like it could be a very long and nail-biting evening for everyone watching. Just don’t mention you know what.

08:49 PM BST

Half-time: Spain 0 England 0

Spain look the slicker side and are better at co-ordinating the press but England have had their moments and are defending well. Quicker ball from both sides would benefit both attacks.

08:47 PM BST

45+2 min: Spain 0 England 0

Saka bends the free-kick from the right to the back post and Foden, from a very awkward angle, hooks his half-volley on target where Simon saves it at the near post.

08:47 PM BST

45 min: Spain 0 England 0

Brilliant from Bellingham to beat Carvajal and as he dribbles in from the left, diddling his Real Madrid team-mate, to pass to Kane to the left of the D. Kane snaps his right knee into the shot but Rodri lunges in to block with the splits and then as Walker hared down the right to win the loose ball he takes off when touched by Williams to earn a free-kick on the right.

Rodri blocks Kane's shot - Andrew Milligan/PA

08:45 PM BST

43 min: Spain 0 England 0

England’s defence has been sound so far and disciplined and has need to be. This time Williams starts a move that works Morata into the box down the left with the ball slightly behind him but Guehi and Walker snuff it out.

08:42 PM BST

41 min: Spain 0 England 0

Stones embarks on a Hansenesque gallop upfield, taking the ball 60 yards, surging through the inside-left channel but he just fails to squeeze his pass through to Kane and Spain counter but Bellingham races back to thwart it with a sliding interception.

Famous last words but Luke Shaw has defended Lamine Yamal really well so far. Reminiscent of peak Ashley Cole against Cristiano Ronaldo.

08:39 PM BST

39 min: Spain 0 England 0

Bellingham beats Rodri as he drives in from the left but Le Normand slides in to nick the ball away in the …erm … nick of time.

08:38 PM BST

Carra’s view

There have been far too many long balls from England. We need someone to show real courage and get on the ball. Gareth was part of us changing the DNA of the side to become more technical and better in possession and we need evidence of that now more than ever. Spain haven’t created chances but I imagine that will come if we don’t get more of the ball.



08:37 PM BST

37 min: Spain 0 England 0

Rice wrestles Laporte down as Spain whip in the corner but the referee only awards another corner that England again defend fairly well but Kane’s ‘out’ ball up to Saka comes to naught because Dani Olmo tracks him down and wins the ball back.

08:35 PM BST

35 min: Spain 0 England 0

Shaw to the rescue again as he tackles Yamal and forces the ball behind for a corner. Timed that perfectly, thank goodness or it would have been a penalty had he not.

08:34 PM BST

33 min: Spain 0 England 0

England work it down the inside-left but lose possession and Foden inadvertently is trodden on by FAbian Ruiz to stop the game again. The Acme Thunderer is getting a lot of use today.

08:32 PM BST

30 min: Spain 0 England 0

England have been on thin ice for a few minutes now, Spain’s dazzling feet and movement causing problems in the inside channels. Olmo tries to retrieve a rare wayward pass and boots Rice in the ribs as the Arsenal midfielder got there first. He looks OK.

Again a reckless challenge, this time from Dani Olmo. With the boot landing in the upper thigh of his England opponent Declan Rice, it’s a correct yellow card.

08:30 PM BST

Referee’s view

Kane is booked

Carvajal really should have received a yellow card for the foul on Saka. He stopped a promising attack and it was a clear act of unsporting behaviour. However, it was a correct yellow card to England captain Kane for a reckless challenge. His boot made clear contact with Ruiz’s ankle. But there was a lack of excessive force hence the yellow and not red. He’s on a disciplinary tightrope now.

08:29 PM BST

28 min: Spain 0 England 0

Twice Guehi makes important blocks, the first from Yamal who should have driven to the byline but cut in to cross and then from Fabian Ruiz’s resulting shot that hit the Palace defender and looped up down Pickford’s throat.

08:28 PM BST

26 min: Spain 0 England 0

Shaw boldly intercepts when Carvajal and Rodri dive in and he twists into the box from the left and tries to find Bellingham and Kane but they can’t get it out from under their feet. As the ball is half-cleared, Kane dives in and fouls Ruiz, his studs catching the PSG midfielder on the metatarsals. Yellow card for the England captain.

08:26 PM BST

24 min: Spain 0 England 0

Foden, under pressure from Rodri, plays a hospital backpass that Yamal hares in to take and shoot. Guehi makes a crucial block and Stones heads out the corner. Saka takes possession, strides up the left and Carvajal, the king of the tactical foul, trips him to concede a free-kick.

Dani Carvajal just performed a cry-baby mime at Bukayo Saka after being penalised for bringing him down. It is getting feisty out there.

08:23 PM BST

22 min: Spain 0 England 0

Saka tackles Cucurella forcefully but fairly and the Germans in the crowd are delighted when he stays down, still thinking he owes them a penalty from the quarter-final. Then moments later Foden is fouled by the Chelsea full-back and they roar their joy again when he is penalised.

We’ve just seen our first juddering collision between Declan Rice and the peerless Rodri, who showcases all his anticipation skills to close down the England midfielder as he was winding up for a shot. That promises to be some match-up.

08:21 PM BST

Carra’s view

First obvious tactical move by England is they have gone with a back four tonight. But England started nervously. For the first 15 minutes they looked like a team playing away from home in a Champions League semi final. I think there were 3/4 players who could not get on the ball. They know they need to show some courage and get on the ball and the last few minutes have been much more encouraging. They are starting to settle.

08:20 PM BST

20 min: Spain 0 England 0

Another fine tackle from Shaw to stop Yamal pouncing on a Morata flick in the D and Pickford catches Carvajal’s deep cross. Dani Olmo and Ruiz are looking menacing in the gap between Mainoo/Rice and Stones/Guehi.

08:19 PM BST

18 min: Spain 0 England 0

Yamal’s diligence bails out Spain when he tracks Rice and blocks his shot after Saka and Walker double team Cucurella again and the Arsenal winger brings it in with his left to tee up Rice from 22 yards to the left of the D.

Stones stops Williams' cross/shot - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:16 PM BST

16 min: Spain 0 England 0

The limp didn’t last long and Saka plays Walker in on the overlap down the right. The galloping gourmet takes it on a couple of strides but hits the first man with his daisycutter cross.

Foden does the same with the resulting corner and Spain clear.

08:15 PM BST

14 min: Spain 0 England 0

Walker is limping but continues. The corner is arced deep, Rodri, at full stretch, heads it back across goal and Le Normand hooks his bicycle kick wide from eight yards.

08:13 PM BST

12 min: Spain 0 England 0

Shaw bends the free-kick towards the far post but Guehi is penalised for a shove and that’s the end of that. Spain break from the free-kick in their own box like lightning and Williams piles down the left. Walker dives in on Ruiz and hurts himself by colliding with the Spain head coach. Ruiz slips the ball down the line and Williams latches on and drives into the box. Stones jockeys him and then makes the perfect block on the angled shot at the price of a corner.

08:10 PM BST

10 min: Spain 0 England 0

Spain’s passing has been more accurate than England’s but the men in white are getting the ball forward quicker, this time up for Bellingham who is chopped down by Rodri. England free-kick, 40 yards out on the left. Up go Stones and Guehi.

Harry Kane battles Rodri - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

08:08 PM BST

8 min: Spain 0 England 0

Saka comes back to help Walker and force Williams to lay the ball off. Spain are knocking the ball around in midfield, probing . Then they trigger a slick, quick-passing move down the left as well but Walker gets his toe in to disrupt a dangerous one-two and then Rice reads the next pass perfectly to intercept it and take it off Morata’s toe.

08:06 PM BST

6 min: Spain 0 England 0

Williams has a run down the lift, turns back and bends a right-foot low cross towards the six-yard box looking for Morata. Stone shacks it behind and England defend the corner well.

Phil Foden’s on Fire rings around the Olympiastadion.

The stadium looks roughly three-quarters full of England fans, a sea of white who are making themselves heard early on. England have begun shooting towards the end with most of the Spain supporters, who are doing their best to compete. There is definitely a nervous tension in the air.

08:04 PM BST

4 min: Spain 0 England 0

England are using the Christmas Tree, 4-3-2-1 out of possession. Felice Navidad. England are looking to pick out Kane who has started stationed high and staying there. Shaw again snaps into a bear-trap of a tackle on Yamal and wins the ball.

08:03 PM BST

3 min: Spain 0 England 0

Laporte chips a diagonal from left to right for Yamal but Shaw reads the flight and snaps into a tackle. England are playing with a back four. Or starting with a back four. Good, crisp tackle from Shaw on his first start for five months.

08:01 PM BST

1 min: Spain 0 England 0

For the third game running, Kobbie Mainoo kicks off for England and sends it back to Pickford who fly-kicks it up the right for a goal-kick. England immediately press Simon as he tries to start with a short pass.

07:59 PM BST

Right, here we go

Excited? Oh, yes!

07:57 PM BST

Time for the national anthems

God Save the King, first, followed by the wordless Marcha Real. One is sung, the other accompanied by la-la-las

'Three Lions on a shirt' it says, not back - Adam Davy/PA Wire

07:54 PM BST

Prince William and Prince George wait for players to emerge from the tunnel

The Prince of Wales and his son, Prince George, wait for the players - EURO 2024 News Pool (ENP)

07:52 PM BST

Shutting down

The Euro 2024 ‘closing ceremony’ is about to begin. A pitch-sized tarpaulin featuring the tournament logo has been unfurled onto the playing surface and a podium erected in the centre of it. White-clad performers in blue gloves are lined up ready for the start. What, ahem, delights do organisers have in store for us? Ah, now the blue gloves make sense. There is a lot of ‘hand dancing’, plus some blocks being moved around for some reason. The obligatory fireworks and flares add drama and are accompanied by some electronic music to add to what is a futuristic feel. The dancers then briefly make way for an ear-splitting performance by OneRepublic of tournament theme song Fire. My chair is literally vibrating from the noise. The dancers move on to walking around holding white and coloured placards above their heads. Your guess is as good as mine…

07:51 PM BST

Prince of Wales arrives

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Berlin to cheer on England alongside Prince George as anticipation builds for the final.

Prince William, 42, has brought George, 10, to his first match of the Euros as they watch the Three Lions take on Spain at the Olympiastadion. William, the President of the FA, will be joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as England aim to win their first major trophy in 58 years. Following the semi-final victory over the Netherlands when substitute Ollie Watkins secured victory with a last-minute strike which spared England from entering extra time, William congratulated the team with a tweet saying: “What a beauty, Ollie!” King Charles has also congratulated England on reaching the final and has sent his “best wishes” for tonight’s match.

Prince of Wales

07:49 PM BST

Meanwhile, in Greenwich

Inside the O2 Arena the warmup band has come on, belting out a respectable cover of the Human League’s Don’t You Want Me Baby. At the bar, an overexcited fan tries bop along, only for his England flag, draped over his shoulders like a Cape, to fall to the floor. Desperate to preserve the Three Lions’ dignity, he sidesteps to avoid it - and slops lager from his two full pints all over it. A curly-haired little boy in a pristine England shirt, wearing a pair of workmen’s blue ear defenders against the volume of the band, cackles at the sight as his mother hustles him away. “England are definitely going to win after that!” booms the vocalist, seamlessly launching into Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing. It’s a warm and family-friendly atmosphere here at the O2 Arena in Greenwich as the clock ticks past 20 minutes to kickoff. Fans are snapping selfies as the ever-efficient bar staff move pints of beer and cider along at £7.95 a pint - and serve fast food at £13 for a burger or hot dog served with a trowelful of chips. There are cheers as the England team list is read out on the big screen - and relative silence for Spain. So far there hasn’t been a single Spanish flag in among the thousands of St George’s Crosses festooning the seats or down in the standing area.

07:44 PM BST

Official lowdown

Francois Letexier, age 35, is one of the youngest match officials at Euro 24 and his selection was a huge surprise to many. I was impressed with his performance in one of the early rounds in the tournament demonstrating a top quality level of fitness and accurate decision making. This is without doubt his biggest game to date and I hope that this court bailiff profession will help him to deliver a game without controversy. He was the referee for the Spain v Georgia game and two earlier games, Croatia v Albania and Denmark v Serbia.

07:42 PM BST

The song of the summer, the song of our lives

07:36 PM BST

Turning the tide

Gareth Southgate’s name is cheered as it is read out by the stadium announcer at the end of the confirmation of England’s starting line-up. Quite a turnaround from it having been booed before the win over Slovakia, which followed him being forced to endure being pelted with cups of beer after the draw against Slovenia.

England warm up - Lars Baron/Getty Images

07:33 PM BST

England’s reception

07:24 PM BST

And after all…

The public address has moved on from dance anthems to a couple of 1990s classics. Can you guess which ones? They rhyme with Thunderball and… not sure what rhymes with Angels. Anyway, the England fans are lapping it up and singing along as if it were Glastonbury.

07:22 PM BST

JP in goal

The man Kyle Walker calls ‘the Lunatic’ is warming up with the brothers of the glove, Martyn Margetson, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.

Jordan Pickford plays in his second Euro final, along with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane - Stu Forster/Getty Images

07:16 PM BST

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts on the bench

England have never lost a game in the six they have played at the Olympiastadion - Alex Pantling/UEFA via Getty Images

07:14 PM BST

One nation?

It is a game of two halves at the Boxpark in Croydon, with fans reportedly paying £400 for a table of six directly in front of the big screen. Individual tickets for those standing at the south London venue went for £40. All tickets come with a £10 food voucher for each fan.

Boxpark

07:12 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer speaks to ITV

The Prime Minister again resisted pressure to promise a bank holiday if England win the European Championship as he arrived in Berlin for the final against Spain.

Sir Keir Starmer instead pledged to mark a triumph in the “appropriate way” as he described how he could “totally relate” to Gareth Southgate’s against-the-odds achievements.

In an interview with Labour-supporting pundit Gary Neville for ITV, Mr Starmer paid tribute to England’s “phenomenal” squad for creating a feeling of “such optimism” across the nation.

But he refused to be drawn for the second time this weekend on whether he would declare a national holiday when Neville pressed the PM pitchside over potential celebration plans.

“I don’t know about that,” he said of bank holiday proposals. “Let’s get through the next few hours. Let’s get their hands on that trophy. We need to mark it in some way but we’ll have to see what that is - the appropriate way.”

England, he said, were not lucky to be here in the final. “This is hard work, this is talent, skill, strategy, and I just desperately hope now we get it over the line this evening,” he said.

When asked whether he related to the rollercoaster experience Southgate had endured in Germany – having initially drawn criticism from fans and pundits – Starmer added: “I could totally relate to that. When I started as Labour leader people said, ‘you’re not going to get over the line... You’re not going quick enough... you’ll never turn it around in five years and get a Labour Government. Gareth obviously starts this [tournament] and people say ‘it’s not good enough’ etc. I always said from the get-go by the way, this is a fantastic squad. This is a great manager who will get the best out of them. I’m really really pleased they’ve got this far and they should be so proud. We’re all really proud, with our country behind them. But you know, I’ve been at England games so many times. People need to get that combination of being here and getting it over the line.”

Starmer remains a season ticket holder at Arsenal but he said he doesn’t know whether he will now have time to go to games or keep up with his regular five-a-side football sessions.

He said he was “very proud of” England’s Arsenal contingent but he is equally “proud of the whole squad, though - phenomenal.”

“I think there’s such optimism,” he said of the mood in England. “I’ve just come from London. It’s breathing optimism. In the summer, for us to win this would be really fantastic.”

Pundits on ITV were upbeat about England’s prospects ahead of kick-off. “I think they’re more equipped to win this game than they were in the last final,” said Roy Keane of England.

07:08 PM BST

Gareth Southgate talks to BBC 1

We feel calm, I think we realise what a wonderful opportunity it is. Football is about days like this, the chnace to make our country happy. Now we’ve got to do it. We feel Luke is an experienced player, he gives us that balance and he’s ready to play. Kieran’s done a brilliant job. We’ve got to use the ball well. We must move the ball quickly through their press or around their press and defend with discipline. They move the ball so well. It isn’t about what it means to me. It’s about what it means for English football. It’s been a huge privilege to work with these players.

07:02 PM BST

Sax maniac

Fans in Berlin have been going wild for Andre Schnura, a German saxophonist, who went viral while partying with his compatriots at the start of the tournament. Dancing amongst England fans he played a mix of hits including Samdo de Janiero and Coldplay’s Viva la Vida and football anthems including Freed from Desire. Schnura wore sunglasses and a German football top as he delighted England fans while belting out the tunes on his jet black saxophone.

06:59 PM BST

Referee tests

Referee Francois Letexier has been on the field throwing the ball into both nets in what looks like a test of the stadium’s Goal-line Technology. He looked happy so presumably we can rule out England winning courtesy of a goal that will be disputed for the next 58 years, or them spending another 14 years ruing the non-award of one that clearly did cross the line.

06:57 PM BST

Full lineups

Spain Unai Simon (Athletic Club); Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea); Rodri (Man City), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Fabián Ruiz (PSG); Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid).

England Jordan Pickford (Everton); Kyle Walker, John Stones (both Man City), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace); Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Luke Shaw (Man Utd); Phil Foden (Man City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid); Harry Kane (Bayern Munich).

Referee François Letexier (France)

06:56 PM BST

Carra’s view

I’m surprised Luke Shaw is starting. It’s a brave and big call. Shaw is being pitted against one of the players of the tournament in Lamine Yamal, which is a tough ask when you have only played around 60 minutes over the last three months. Another issue is Shaw is starting the game, but there is not much chance he will finish it given the lack of match fitness. For all that, it’s part of a trend of courageous decisions by Gareth Southgate. He’s been making them from day one going into this tournament, from the squad selections, the use of Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for the first two games, subbing Conor Gallagher at half-time against Slovenia and replacing Harry Kane in the semi-final against Holland. The big decisions have become increasingly correct. Let’s hope the latest one is right.

06:51 PM BST

England confirm starting XI

And it is the one change: Luke Shaw comes in for Kieran Trippier.

Team news! 📣



Luke Shaw makes his first England start in over a year



🇪🇸 Spain 🆚 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/5XE4W7fs29 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 14, 2024

06:47 PM BST

England arrive

England have also now arrived and both teams have walked out on to the pitch to take in the scenes. England’s players have their hands in their pockets almost to a man, while Spain’s players’ hands are on full view. What does it all mean? Probably nothing. Unless a hand expert out there reckons otherwise?

England take the air and check the pitch - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

06:45 PM BST

Hendo’s odyssey

Jordan Henderson has managed to get to tonight’s final to cheer on his old England team-mates - by hiring a van! Henderson, who was England’s vice-captain the last time Gareth Southgate’s team played in a Euros final in 2021 and for the Qatar World Cup, will be in the stands in Berlin to see the Three Lions take on Spain. The midfielder was upset to be left out of Southgate’s squad, but he has gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure he will not miss out on a possible piece of history. Henderson, who plays for Ajax, could not make flights to Berlin work, so he hired a van and drove from Amsterdam to the German capital with his young children to support England. The journey is roughly eight hours long, but it will be worth it for Henderson and his family if they see England win.

06:44 PM BST

Our men in Berlin

The calm before the storm for Telegraph Sport's team at the Olympiastadion, from left to right, Oliver Brown, Mike McGrath, Sam Wallace, Matt Law, Jason Burt and Ben Rumsby

06:39 PM BST

The Prime Minister has arrived

He was interviewed on ITV by Gary Neville who also did the honours in a Labour Party Election Broadcast three weeks ago.

Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to replicate Harold Wilson in 1966 - ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

06:35 PM BST

TV coverage has begun

Gary Lineker has put a tie on. The opening montage is a pastiche of Alan Watts’ The Dream of Life played over footage from England’s topsy-turvy tournament.

06:33 PM BST

Spain check in

The big screen has just been showing footage of Spain’s arrival at the stadium. Lamine Yamal is sporting a pair of large headphones. What do recently turned 17-year-olds listen to these days anyway? I guess he would still fall into the category of Gen Z but would not be far off being the first Gen Alpha footballer either.

06:23 PM BST

Spain make two changes