How can England stop Kylian Mbappe?

Daniel Zeqiri
·6 min read
How can England stop Kylian Mbappe? - Kylian Mbappe scores France's second goal against Poland - Lee Smith/Reuters
How can England stop Kylian Mbappe? - Kylian Mbappe scores France's second goal against Poland - Lee Smith/Reuters

There is little to separate World Cup quarter-final opponents England and France collectively, but in Kylian Mbappe the holders possess the game's outstanding individual talent.

How England cope against possibly the best player in the world will determine their chances of reaching another tournament semi-final.

Gareth Southgate will hope Kyle Walker is the ideal adversary for Mbappe, but it remains to be seen if Walker will be deployed at right-back in a flat four or as a right-sided centre-half in a back five.

English clubs have enjoyed some success against PSG and Mbappe in the Champions League in recent seasons, although he is thriving in a different, left-sided role with France.

So how do England stop Mbappe sending them home from Qatar?

Pick the lesser of two evils

Mbappe has grown frustrated with being asked to play as a lone central striker for PSG, stretching defences in order to create space for Neymar and Lionel Messi. It is slightly strange to hear of a forward and goalscorer who does not want the No 9 role, but Mbappe's view is that he performs best working off a fulcrum such as Olivier Giroud.

With Giroud occupying centre-backs, Mbappe has settled into more of an orthodox left-wing role, looking to isolate his full-back and dribble past them at pace. His touch map across France's four World Cup games so far shows Mbappe is operating in a defined zone rather than floating across the attack.

While his starting position might be high and wide, Mbappe is still rolling inside once attacks develop and offering a goal threat, taking a whopping 21 shots in just four games. The vast majority of those shots are in the inside left slot, from where he scored twice against Poland.

No amount of tactical planning by England will reduce Mbappe's pace or rob him of his skill and ingenuity. We can say with some certainty that at some stage of Saturday's game he will beat Walker or his opposite number in a one-against-one.

As best as they can manage, England will have to pick their poison and encourage Mbappe to push the ball on the outside of Walker, who has the speed to cover. If Mbappe fires a shot into the far corner with his left foot or delivers a telling cross with his weaker side, then you hold your hands up. That's also what Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, and John Stones are there for.

What cannot be allowed to happen is Mbappe finding space on Walker's inside with a clear route to goal and the ball on his right foot. Granted, Poland were chasing the game and stretched when Mbappe scored his second goal on Sunday, but it demonstrated how defenders are beaten once they are outside the line of Mbappe.

How can England stop Kylian Mbappe? - Mbappe's second against Poland - ITV
How can England stop Kylian Mbappe? - Mbappe's second against Poland - ITV

Narrow back four instead of back five

The expectation pre-tournament was that Southgate would switch to a 3-4-3 once England faced more potent opponents, but that now looks in doubt given England's comfort with a back four.

It may be that England end up defending in a line of five regardless of the formation on paper, due to France's attacking left-back Theo Hernandez. His brother Lucas suffered a serious knee injury in their opening game against Australia, and is a more defensive full-back in the traditional mould.

The question for Southgate is whether he wants his right-sided attacker, likely Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden, to track Hernandez's runs forward or use a wing-back such as Kieran Trippier to play directly against him. Southgate will want to avoid Walker jumping out to Hernandez, opening up space for Mbappe.

It could be that England use a hybrid system, attacking in their usual shape but with Saka tracking back into a wing-back role when defending. France's right-back will be Benjamin Pavard or Jules Kounde, unlikely to pose much attacking threat, so England's left-sided forward can stay higher.

The danger with using a back three or five is offering France numerical advantages down the flanks, and offering Mbappe the gully of space behind Trippier. Using a narrow back four across the width of the penalty area means England's wide-player can double up with Walker, or a midfielder such as Jordan Henderson can offer him cover on his inside. We could even see Walker, Henderson and the right-winger bracketing Mbappe as a trio.

Kieran Trippier - Michael Regan/Getty Images
Kieran Trippier - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Avoid coming to a standstill

Facing Mbappe poses defenders a dilemma: do they physically engage with touch-tight marking and try to quell the threat at source, or drop away and try to slow the attack down?

Squeezing up on Mbappe brings the risk of being embarrassed with a piece of skill, or him spinning in behind, especially because Giroud and Antoine Griezmann's lack of pace encourages a high line.

However, standing off brings the risk of Mbappe building up a head of steam with a dribble and playing the game facing your goal.

There are dozens of fast attackers around the world, but what separates Mbappe is his ability to go from top speed, to a standstill, and then back again over the space of a few yards. Thierry Henry was also a master at this, putting his foot on the ball and freezing defenders before pushing it past them when their legs were stuck in the turf.

Strange as it sounds, for all Mbappe's devastating speed, Walker and his team-mates need to be most wary of the moments when he is standing still and try to keep their feet moving.

Use France's biggest strength against them

"Every disadvantage has its advantage," said Johan Cruyff, and while France's left side is the source of so much menace it could also be an area of vulnerability.

Left-back Hernandez will push forward to free up Mbappe, which could leave space for Saka, Foden or Rashford to exploit on the counter-attack. Mbappe will remain high and be allowed to 'cheat' defensively by Didier Deschamps, which places extra strain on Hernandez and left-sided central midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is prone to lapses in concentration.

France's left-sided centre-back Dayot Upamecano is talented but erratic at times. That side looks a far more fruitful avenue for England to exploit than France's right, where Raphael Varane, Kounde or Pavard and defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni are stationed.

Star players like Mbappe are permitted to play outside of the team's structure but whether France are strong enough to support that is an open question against the best teams.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Andersson's three-point night helps Calgary Flames to 5-3 win over Minnesota Wild

    CALGARY — Rasmus Andersson notched the game-winner at 15:57 of the third period and added two assists as the Calgary Flames overcame a disastrous start in a 5-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Tyler Toffoli with a pair, including an empty netter, Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (13-10-3). Elias Lindholm had three assists. The Flames have won three games in a row and earned eight points on their five-game homestand. Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal st

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Marie-Philip Poulin named Canadian athlete of the year

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, claiming gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the women's world championships.

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his