England step up World Cup preparations as Courtney Lawes and Ben Youngs called up

England’s World Cup selection plans will become clearer with the addition of Courtney Lawes and other senior statesmen for the next training camp in Brighton.

Steve Borthwick will integrate players from Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints, the clubs who lost in the Premiership semi-finals between May 13-14, with their five-week mandatory rest period now elapsed. There will be around 40 men in the squad for the next week.

After a frustrating 2022-23 season disrupted by various injuries, during which he was restricted to just a single England appearance from the bench against Wales, Lawes is expected to lead the Northampton cohort.

Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall and Fin Smith, as well as Toulon-bound lock David Ribbans, who impressed against Ireland in the last game of the Six Nations, are also poised to feature and push for places.

Leicester, beaten by Sale Sharks in the play-offs last month, will also contribute a healthy number of players. Ben Youngs, the most decorated England men’s international of all time with 122 caps, is understood to be returning to the fold. From the scrum-halves in last week’s 28-player group, either Harry Randall or Ben Spencer could drop out.

Jack van Poortvliet is another Tigers scrum-half likely to be named alongside a pair of established backs in Anthony Watson and Freddie Steward. Dan Cole, Joe Heyes and George Martin have all been involved in Borthwick’s England set-up since their former club head coach replaced Eddie Jones, as has the versatile Guy Porter.

Ollie Chessum was named last week alongside Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie as one of three players who would be monitored by England while recovering from long-term injuries.

It is thought that Dan Kelly, the young Tigers centre who seemed in line to feature in the Six Nations before a thigh injury scuppered his tournament, and Saints full-back George Furbank have both been overlooked by Borthwick for now.

With competition fierce and representatives of Saracens and Sale still to be added, besides those at Top 14 sides including Toulouse flanker Jack Willis, others will be left disappointed. Sources indicated that Ollie Hassell-Collins, the incoming Leicester wing who started Borthwick’s first two Tests in charge against Scotland and Italy, was set to be released after the first week of training at Pennyhill Park.

An official World Cup training squad, with all eligible players considered, is to be announced on June 30 with the 33 players for the tournament confirmed on August 7 following the first warm-up Test of the summer against Wales.

Joe Launchbury missed out on the first week’s training camp due to what was described as a “minor injury”, but has been training at Harlequins, his new club. Tom Pearson, the London Irish flanker, was singled out by Borthwick. Speaking to the BBC, Borthwick revealed that Pearson had “achieved scores we’ve never seen before” during a bike session in England camp.