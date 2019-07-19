England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi 'set to sign massive £100,000-per-week deal' with Chelsea in boost for Frank Lampard

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will hand Frank Lampard a boost by signing a new deal with the club, according to reports.

The 18-year-old England international was heavily mooted with a move away from the club, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich bidding £35million for his services in January.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Munich made another attempt to sign him earlier this summer, but the winger is seemingly set to remain at the club by signing a new five-year deal.

The deal, according to the Mail Online, would see Hudson-Odoi earn more than £100,000 per week, though reported bonuses could see his salary eventually exceed £10million.

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates with his team-mates after Giroud scores (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The youngster was injured against Burnley at the end of last season (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

He limped off with injury - but should be fit in time for the forthcoming season (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Back in January, it seemed like Hudson-Odoi was determined to make the move to the German top flight, with then-manager Maurizio Sarri using him conservatively while his existing contract is due to expire in 2020.

But Sarri’s subsequent departure to Juventus saw former midfielder Lampard replace him at the helm - and with a transfer ban in effect, the Blues will be forced to hand more game time to their younger players.

That peculiar set of circumstances, plus the improved terms on offer, has helped convince Hudson-Odoi to sign a new deal with the Blues.

The Wandsworth-born forward is currently recovering from an ankle injury, though should be fit to start the season.

Featured from our writers