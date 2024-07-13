England star jumps to defence of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal before Euro 2024 final

A leading member of the England national team squad has on Saturday moved to throw his backing behind Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal.

As much comes after some of France’s stars were accused of goading the 17-year-old in the buildup to the Euro 2024 semi-final meeting between Spain and Les Bleus.

Lamine, for his part, went on to have the last laugh, though, netting a wonder-goal in a Man of the Match display on Tuesday.

Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja, as a result, have secured for themselves a place in Sunday’s tournament finale.

Lying in wait for Spain in the showpiece, of course, are England, who are continuing to seek out a first major international title since all the way back in 1966.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference on Saturday, it therefore came as little surprise when Lamine’s name was put to Three Lions midfielder Declan Rice.

And Arsenal star Rice showed little hesitation in both jumping to the defence of the teen, and lavishing him in praise:

“I don’t know why the French team would talk bad of a player like that because what he’s done at Barça at 16 is something you must applaud. I as a player and fan, respect it a lot. Sometimes you have to say wow, 16 years, that’s a lot of guts, to play for Barça at that age is something special.”

Conor Laird | GSFN