New Zealand Cricket to apologise to Jofra Archer after England star 'hears racial insults' in heavy defeat

England were beaten by New Zealand but Jofra Archer claims he heard racist abuse on day five. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP)

New Zealand Cricket will apologise to Jofra Archer following claims of racist abuse in England’s innings defeat at Mount Maunganui.

The fast bowler scored 30 on the final day as Joe Root’s side were beaten by an innings and 65 runs.

But the game, his fifth Test appearance, was marred by claims of abuse.

The hosts’ cricketing board have confirmed they were ‘unable to locate the perpetrator’ but will apologise to the England star.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

A statement read: “New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui.

“Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

“It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.”

An additional ECB statement read: “The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) supported by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are conducting an investigation into racial abuse aimed towards England cricketer Jofra Archer during day five of the first Test match in Mount Maunganui.

“The incident took place after Archer was dismissed and was walking off the field to the pavilion.

“Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks. The investigation is ongoing.

“NZC and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Whilst this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social or racist behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report such behaviour and feel safe in doing so.”

Earlier on Monday, Archer had tweeted the complaint, heard on the final day of the Test match.

His message read: “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team.

“The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also.”

It was Archer’s first Test abroad - but not the first incident of abuse the Barbados-born pace bowler had been subject to.

In the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in September, a group of men were reported for racism with two ejected from the Manchester ground.

England will play the final match in their two-Test series on Thursday night.

