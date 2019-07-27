England star Jofra Archer admits he was in 'excruciating pain' as he fired hosts to Cricket World Cup glory
Jofra Archer admits he was in ‘excruciating pain’ during the Cricket World Cup despite helping England to glory.
The Barbados-born bowler was fast-tracked into the hosts’ one-day international side in time for the tournament.
He took a crucial 20 wickets en-route to Eoin Morgan’s men solidifying their status as the best 50-over team in world cricket.
But Archer, who bowled England’s super-over in the final at Lord’s, says a strain he picked up mid-way through the tournament against Afghanistan threatened to derail their success.
"It was pretty excruciating," he told BBC Sussex. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly.
"It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards.
"I couldn't get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days."
The clash against Afghanistan was the hosts fifth match out of the 11 that they would eventually play.
It meant that Archer - currently gunning for an Ashes berth - did not get a period of rest to in a frantic schedule.
And ahead of England’s squad announcement for the Test series against Australia - of which it is assumed he will make the cut - the 24-year-old says he has now recovered.
"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball,” he added.
"I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity."
Featured from our writers