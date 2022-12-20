England star Beth Mead leads 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees

(The FA via Getty Images)

Beth Mead headlines a six-strong shortlist for tomorrow night’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, with 1500m world champion Jake Wightman and snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan also included.

Cricketer Ben Stokes is the only former winner on the list, which also features gymnastics world champion Jessica Gadirova and Winter Olympic curling gold medalist Eve Muirhead.

Mead is the heavy favourite to win the award after finishing as both top-scorer and player of the tournament during the Women’s European Championships this summer, firing England to a historic first major tournament success at Wembley.

Wightman, meanwhile, produced the run of his life to claim a shock gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, pipping Norwegian superstar and Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a race called by father Geoff on stadium commentary.

O’Sullivan’s nomination appears a reward for his longevity after yet another superb year in which he won the snooker world title for the seventh time, equalling Stephen Hendry’s modern-era record.

Stokes, who was named SPOTY in 2019, has led the transformation of the England men’s Test side since replacing Joe Root as captain ahead of the English summer, winning nine out of ten Tests and only this morning wrapping up an unprecedented 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan. In Australia last month, Stokes also steered England to T20 World Cup glory with an unbeaten half-century in the final against Pakistan.

Ben Stokes of England. (AFP via Getty Images)

Muirhead finally ended her long wait to top an Olympic podium, skipping Team GB to women’s curling gold at her fourth Games in Beijing.

Gadirova, the youngest of the nominees at 18, won three medals at the World Championships in Liverpool, including gold on floor and bronze in the individual all-round final, Britain’s first ever medal in the event.