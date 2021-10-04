England squad: Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell added as injured Reece James withdraws

Roma striker Tammy Abraham in action for England (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has added Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell to his squad for England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, while Reece James withdraws due to injury.

The initial inclusion of James last week was questioned by Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, who said his defender was still undergoing rehab for an ankle issue.

The right-back’s club teammate Chilwell joins Southgate’s squad on the opposite side of the Three Lions’ defence, while Abraham is added up front.

The striker, who left Chelsea for Roma this summer, has scored four goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances for his new club.

Chilwell featured in Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad this summer but did not play any minutes as England reached the final. Abraham, meanwhile, was not included in the Euros squad but has seemingly impressed Southgate by starting strongly at Roma.

England play Andorra away on 9 October before taking on Hungary at Wembley Stadium on 12 October.

The Three Lions lead their qualifying group ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar, having recorded 16 points from a possible 18 so far.

In the reverse fixtures of their upcoming games, England beat both Andorra and Hungary 4-0 last month.