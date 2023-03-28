England squad: Sarina Wiegman makes shock changes ahead of Brazil and Australia fixtures

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy and Manchester United captain Katie Zelem have been dropped from the England squad to face Brazil and Australia next month.

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has recalled Manchester City defender Esme Morgan and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, while uncapped West Ham defender Lucy Parker has also made the 25-player squad.

There continues to be no place for Tottenham striker Bethany England, while Houston Dash forward Ebony Salmon also misses out having been selected for England’s Arnold Clark Cup winning squad last month.

Fran Kirby remains absent from the squad due to a knee injury. The Chelsea star has not played since February while club manager Emma Hayes has not put a timescale on her return, while Beth Mead is also still in rehabilitation following her ACL injury last November.

European champions England face South American champions Brazil in the inaugural women’s Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday 6 April. The Lionesses will then take on World Cup co-hosts Australia at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday 11 April.

More follows