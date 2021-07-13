England squad player ratings for Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling impossible to handle as Harry Maguire proves class

England’s Euro 2020 adventure ultimately ended in heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

But over the course of the past month, Gareth Southgate’s young side have gone further than almost any England side before them and taken another major step forwards after the breakthrough of reaching the World Cup semi-final in Russia three years ago.

Here’s how the squad rated across the course of the tournament...

Jordan Pickford 8

Took until the semi-final to concede his first goal of the tournament. His performance against Germany was his standout moment, with two brilliant saves and a stare-off with Muller.

So nearly England’s shoot-out hero in the final too.

Kyle Walker 9

England are spoilt for choice at right-back, but the Manchester City man has confirmed his status as the best of the lot.

Outstanding throughout and showed his versatility when playing on the right of a three-man defence against Germany and in the final.

Age-defying energy levels with mind-blowing speed across the ground.

John Stones 8

Back to his very best after being axed by Southgate and looking like his England career was over.

Followed up a brilliant season at City to form a rock-solid partnership with Maguire. The lapses of concentration that have so often plagued him have been nowhere to be seen.

Harry Maguire 9

Southgate did not need any convincing about his status as a truly world class defender, which is why he took a risk on naming him, despite going into the tournament with an ankle injury.

Established himself was one of the best centre-backs in the world, while his leadership qualities are vital to this England team.

(Getty Images)

Luke Shaw 9

Spent the World Cup by the pool in Dubai and started the Euros on the bench having been displaced by a right-back in Trippier.

But has made the left back role his own with his brilliant attacking displays – proving himself one of England’s most creative forces, including scoring a goal in the final.

Can defend as well, by the way.

Declan Rice 8

So composed and disciplined as that shield in front of the defence. How England could have done with him at the World Cup when passed off the pitch by Croatia.

Consistent throughout the finals – but his second half performance against Denmark stood out as he wrestled control of midfield and went from strength to strength.

Kalvin Phillips 8

Was supposed be on safari in Kenya with his girlfriend – but this has been a different kind of big game experience for the Leeds man.

Enjoyed a stratospheric rise over the past 18 months and his partnership with Rice was pivotal to England’s success. Outstanding in the opening win against Croatia.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Mason Mount 7

His importance to Southgate has been underlined by the amount of thrilling talents he has kept out of the team in that No10 role.

Has different qualities to the more spectacular Foden or Grealish but is so important in the manner in which he leads the press.

From the Champions League to the Euros – it has been an incredible few months for him.

Bukayo Saka 8

Perhaps the surprise package of the entire tournament.

While all the talk was about how Southgate would fit Grealish, Sancho and Foden into his team, Saka was the man who forced his way in.

His pace and trickery were too much for every opponent he faced. Cruel way to end the Euros with his penalty miss.

Raheem Sterling 9

Many wondered if he would keep his place after an underwhelming season but emerged to be England’s player of the tournament, if not the best of anyone at these Euros.

Goals, creativity and tireless runs in the final third made him impossible to handle.

Doubts over whether he fits into Guardiola’s plans next term – but there will be no shortage of takers after this.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane 7

Took his time to grow into the tournament with listless displays in the group stages. But, just as he has done throughout his career, he proved all the doubters wrong by coming good when it mattered.

Goals in each of the knockout games confirmed his status as one of the finest strikers on the planet – but subdued again in the final.

Kieran Trippier 7

Brilliant performances whenever called upon. Like Walker, has proved he will take some shifting, despite the wealth of talent in his position.

A surprise starter a left-back in the first game, but did not put a foot wrong. Excellent at right-wing-back against Germany and Italy.

Jack Grealish 6

The cult hero for England fans, who cheered his face on the big screen at Wembley almost a loudly as a goal.

Had to accept a reduced role, but made an impact when called upon, including two assists. Brilliant when coming on to turn the game against Germany.

Phil Foden 6

So nearly enjoyed a dream start to the Euros when hitting the post early on against Croatia. Faded after that and disappointing against Scotland, which led to him losing his place.

Has Gazza’s haircut – but did not manage to replicated his influence on this occasion. Still, he has many more tournaments to come.

Jadon Sancho 6

Like Grealish, had to accept reduced playing time. When he did get the call from the start, against Ukraine in the quarters, he showed precisely why Manchester United are so desperate to bring him to Old Trafford. So positive and deadly with the ball at his feet.

His time will come.

Tyrone Mings 6

Could consider himself unfortunate to lose his place after keeping back-to-back clean sheets in the first two games. But he was always the stand-in for Maguire.

Still, proved that England have plenty of depth in central defence and played his part in an historic tournament for the Three Lions.

Jordan Henderson 6

Was desperate to be involved despite missing the end of the season through injury. His greatest influence has been his leadership, even when not playing.

Grew into the tournament – scoring his first goal for his country against Ukraine – and seeing England over the line against Denmark in the semis.

Marcus Rashford 5

His dip in form at club level cost him his place with his country. Still a great influence off the pitch and around St. George’s, which Southgate has valued.

Played his part from the bench as a fresh pair of legs with pace to worry tiring defenders. Will hope to be a key member again going forward.

(AP)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 4

It is not easy being understudy to the England captain and arguably the best striker in the world.

Must have been heart-breaking to be left out of the matchday squad as the tournament progressed, but his time will come and played his part with minutes on the pitch.

Reece James 5

Would probably be first choice right-back for the majority of teams at these finals, but was a victim of England’s strength in depth in that department.

Started against Scotland and impressed – but such has been the brilliance of Walker that he had to accept a role on the bench.

Jude Bellingham 6

Hard to believe he is still so young. Was always going to be a peripheral player at these finals, but the experience should count for so much going forward.

Had his minutes on the pitch and looked impressive whenever coming on, which is remarkable for an 18-year-old. May well be a pivotal figure come the World Cup.

Did not feature:Ramsdale, Johnstone, Coady, White, Chilwell

Gareth Southgate 9

Got so many big calls right from start to finish. Has done so much to change the trajectory of English football, but still could not get them over the line.

Probably waited too long to make changes in the final after Italy had taken control.

Was innovative in bringing on two forwards with virtually the last kick of the match to influence penalties – but that could hardly have gone worse for England.

Still, he now stands as the country’s second greatest manager in its history and deservedly so.

