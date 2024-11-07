England squad LIVE: Lee Carsley includes three uncapped players in final announcement

Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall and Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis have received their first England call-ups with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones also in line to earn his first senior cap ahead of the games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland this month.

Lee Carsley has named his final England squad before handing the reins over to Thomas Tuchel, who begins his post on January 1, and the interim manager was able to include Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish despite fitness concerns for their clubs

England Under-21s boss Carsley offered maiden call-ups to Newcastle left-back Hall and Southampton centre-back Harwood-Bellis, two players he knows well, while Jones has been rewarded for his impressive form for Liverpool with a place in his 26-man group.

But there was no place for Morgan Rogers, despite his impressive performances for Aston Villa this season, while John Stones also misses out due to injury. Follow all the updates as England name their latest squad at 2pm.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

Lee Carsley on Curtis Jones: ‘One of the best I’ve worked with’

Lee Carsley is full of praise for Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, another he knows well from the Under-21s, and says the midfielder is “one of the best I’ve worked with”.

“Curtis is an all-round player, “Carsley said. “He plays in various positions and he’s a player I highly rate. He’s probably one of the best players I’ve worked with in terms of his ability.

“He’s shown a real consistent level of performance, playing every week, now. Most weeks he’s at a really high level and he’s shown he can score goals.

“He’s a player we’ve had a lot of success with working in the past.”

Lee Carsley on England future and Thomas Tuchel appointment

Lee Carsley confirms that he will return to England’s Under-21s when Thomas Tuchel takes over in January and won’t form part of the German’s backroom staff.

Carsley also confirms that Tuchel had no influence in selecting a 26-player squad ahead of games against Greece in Athens and Ireland at Wembley.

“He hasn’t had any influence on the squad selection,” Carsley said. “I congratulated him via text. He is highly respectful of the job I am doing. I see this as a massive privilege, the trust the FA have placed in me and my team.

“I’ve really enjoyed [being England manager]. It’s a massive honour to have the trust of the FA. I think we’ve shown we’re capable of doing it. My priority is making sure I do a good job every day and not look too far ahead. A positive would be getting two good results and going out on a high.”

Lee Carsley on Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Lee Carsley knows both Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis from the England Under-21s. He says Newcastle’s Hall can compete to become England’s left-back on a long-term basis.

“They are both players who have played a lot of minutes this season. They have shown they can consistently play in the Premier League at a high level. They are players I know really well.

“Taylor is a player who really deserves it, he’s a brilliant captain. Lewis is a player that has taken his time to settle in. He’s high quality, left-footed and a player that has shown he deserves to be in.

“There’s such competition at right back in terms of the right backs that we’ve got. We haven’t got the same problems or challenges at left back. So, it’s a good challenge for Lewis to see if he can maintain that spot.”

Morgan Rogers set to miss out on England squad

Morgan Rogers has not been included in England’s final squad under Lee Carsley, the BBC are reporting. Rogers was tipped for a first senior call-up after a sensational start to the season for Aston Villa, but he is joining the Under-21s instead.

Will Thomas Tuchel have any say on England squad?

Thomas Tuchel does not take charge until January 1 and England’s squad will be named by Lee Carsley, who has overseen the last two international camp as interim manager.

Tuchel has yet to appear at a Premier League game since he was named Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor, which suggests he is unlikely to have had any conversations with Carsely over this month’s camp.

Carsley may say otherwise, however, and the interim boss will give a news conference to explain his selections shortly after the squad is revealed at 2pm.

Kylian Mbappe dropped from France squad

Meanwhile, over in France...

Angel Gomes to continue England run?

Left out by Lee Carsley in the 2-1 defeat to Greece, Angel Gomes returned to midfield and impressed in the 3-1 win over Finland in Helsinki and appears to have become a key part of the team.

There was a lack of balance at Wembley without the Lille midfielder, who has offered a skillset to England that has often been missing in the biggest games.

He, along with Noni Madueke, have taken their chance under Carsley and will hope to make a statement to Thomas Tuchel ahead of the German taking charge in January.

Who could solve England’s left-back crisis?

Left back continues to be a problem position for England, with Luke Shaw still out injured and Ben Chilwell and Tyrick Mitchell overlooked.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis played there in the games against Greece and Finland last month, but were out of position. Levi Colwill is another option, but he is a centre-back.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is an outside bet for a call-up, following an impressive display against Arsenal and Bukayo Saka last weekend.

His team-mate Tino Livramento was called-up last month and, although he did not receive any minutes, appears to be getting close to a first cap.

Dominic Solanke aiming to stay in England squad after Tottenham displays

Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke will aim to impress new England manager Thomas Tuchel if selected in Thursday’s national-team squad.

Solanke received his first England call-up in seven years by Lee Carsley last month, and has since impressed in Tottenham’s wins over Manchester City and Aston Villa.

“Since the last camp, we had the news that the new manager will be taking over. I’m not sure he’s going to be there, he’s going to be taking over from next year. That’s something to look forward to for the country,” Solanke said on Wednesday.

“On a personal note, I’d love to be there again (in the squad). I worked hard to get back there so it’s definitely an aim of mine to stay there.”

What Lee Carsley said about Morgan Rogers last month

Lee Carsley admitted it was a “challenge” to name last England squad but revealed Morgan Rogers was close to a senior call-up.

“There’s a lot of players that were close to being in this squad with the talent we have available,” the interim manager said. “The challenge is, it would have been quite easy to name a 40-man squad and almost justify having them all in. The challenge is making sure we pick a competitive squad and a squad where we can win the two games.

“The players who have been left out, it’s just a case of me having a look at other players. It’s nothing to do with form, it’s a case of using this period to experiment a little bit. The players who have been left out all have a case to be in the squad but I thought we saw the benefit of the last squad being fresh and feeling fresh.

“It’s not that [those] players didn’t bring that but I thought it was important it wasn’t a copy and paste and that they had earned their place in the squad. I’ve spoken to all the players that aren’t involved and have had good conversations with them. I’ve made it clear to all of them that it’s a short-term decision from myself.”

Morgan Rogers hoping to take next step in breakthrough season

Morgan Rogers has continued his impressive breakout season since narrowly missing out on selection to the England senior squad last month.

The 22-year-old scored a further two goals for Aston Villa in the Premeir League and starred in another Champions League win for his side, in the 2-0 victory over Bologna.

He has had to settle for a place in England’s Under-21s squad so far this season - a decision his club manager Unai Emery called a “surprise”.

Curtis Jones hoping for first cap after Liverpool form

Curtis Jones was called up to England’s squad mid-camp as an injury replacement last month, only to then withdraw when his partner gave birth to their first son.

Jones has been in great form for Liverpool and starred for the league leaders in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield last month, scoring the winner.

The 23-year-old looks to have settled into Arne Slot’s first-choice line-up and also looked impressive in the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

Any chance of a recall?

Jarrod Bowen?

The forward was not selected last month but scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season from the spot in the 2-1 win over Manchester United. West Ham’s struggles are not helping his case.

Marcus Rashford?

The 27-year-old has not been picked for England since March and missed out on the Euros squad. Likely needs an upturn in form under Ruben Amorim after Erik ten Hag was sacked.

James Maddison?

The Tottenham midfielder has not returned to the squad adter missing out on the Euros. He looks to have lost his place in Ange Postecoglou’s line-up, too, with Dejan Kulusevski shining in midfield.

Morgan Gibbs-White?

One of Carsley’s picks in September, only to be forced out due to injury in October. The 24-year-old is enjoying life at a Nottingham Forest side flying high in third in the Premier League.

What’s at stake for England in Nations League?

After defeat to Greece at Wembley last month, England know that another loss to the Greeks in Athens would see them unable to be promoted automatically from League B.

Greece have picked up a maximum of 12 points in their first four matches of the Nations League, which is three ahead of England’s nine.

Lee Carsley’s side will likely have to beat Greece away and Ireland at Wembley, while hoping the Greeks slip up in their final match away to Finland.

It could also come down to goal difference. Ahead of the final two matches, Greece have a goal difference of +8, three ahead of England’s +5.

If England do not top their group, Thomas Tuchel’s first games in charge will be promotion play-off matches in March.

England’s fixtures ahead of Nations League double header

Thursday 14 November:

vs Greece, Athens, 7:45pm

Sunday 17 November:

vs Republic of Ireland, Wembley, 5:00pm

Declan Rice also a doubt for England’s matches

Declan Rice missed Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan last night and Mikel Arteta said he will be assessed ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

He picked up a foot injury in the defeat to Newcastle last weekend and did not travel as a precaution ahead of the Chelsea game on Sunday.

“It is a knock, a problem on his foot, and he wasn’t comfortable to put his boots on so at the moment he is not fit,” Arteta said.

“He wasn’t feeling good the last few days. We’ll have to assess him on Thursday and see if he’s ready for Chelsea.”

Cole Palmer an injury doubt for Chelsea

Cole Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday, following a heavy challenge from Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca felt the defender should have been sent off for a stoppage-time tackle and Palmer is touch and go for their match against Arsenal.

Asked whether there was a chance Palmer could miss the game, the Blues boss said: “Yeah, for sure.

“He didn’t train the last two days. The tackle it’s quite clear was not a normal one. But hopefully he can be back.”

England’s injury list

Cole Palmer - doubt, knock

Declan Rice - doubt, knock

Jack Grealish - out, training injury

John Stones - doubt, foot injury

Kobbie Mainoo - out, muscle injury

Harry Maguire - out, foot injury

Luke Shaw - out, calf injury

Adam Wharton - out, groin injury

Eberechi Eze - out, hamstring injury

When does Thomas Tuchel take charge?

Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract through to the 2026 World Cup, which means he does not start until January 1 and will miss England’s matches this month.

“Let’s see, it’s 18 months, then we agreed to sit together,” said Tuchel when explaining his contract with England. “I have good experience with 18 months [laughs]. I’m working on my long-term game also.

“In this particular case it was important for me to have a frame around it as it’s a bit of a step into the dark for me as I’m used to working every day [with players].

“The last piece of it from me to understand that this is something that can really excite me to the fullest was the timeframe of 18-months but to demand from myself to not lose the focus. It’s a good timeframe because it will help us focus. It is very streamlined.”

Good morning

Lee Carsley names his final England squad this afternoon before Thomas Tuchel takes over as manager on January 1.

The interim boss will remain in charge for the Nations League matches against Greece in Athens and Ireland at Wembley later this month, with promotion on the line.

Carsley has several injury questions, which could see the Under-21s manager decide to bring a couple of fresh faces into his squad.

The announcement will come at 2pm today - and we’ll bring you all the updates and reaction in today’s live blog.