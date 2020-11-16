England squad: Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling withdraw due to injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling have become the latest England players to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's squad.

Sterling sat out Sunday's defeat to Belgium with a calf problem picked up in training, while Henderson was forced off at half-time due to tightness in his leg.

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell was also taken off with a back injury during the first half at the weekend, but has been assessed by the England medical staff and is in contention for Wednesday's game against Iceland.

Henderson and Sterling follow Joe Gomez - who suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury -Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Ward-Prowse, Marcus Rashford and Conor Coady in having to withdraw this month.

Wolves defender Coady was forced to self-isolate after being identified as a contact of someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, but has returned two negative tests.

A statement from the FA read: "Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England’s forthcoming Uefa Nations League fixture against Iceland.

View photos Sterling and Henderson in action earlier in November Liverpool FC via Getty Images Liverpool FC via Getty Images More

"The pair have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment.

"Gareth Southgate will continue his preparations for Wednesday with a 22-man squad."

Southgate is under pressure from Premier League managers to rotate his side for the now dead-rubber against Iceland at Wembley this week in order to protect their star players ahead of the festive period.

Read More

England vs Iceland preview: Team news, predictions and how to watch

‘Jack Grealish was outstanding’ - Southgate praises England midfielder

Southgate warns places up for grabs amid fears stars will miss Iceland

Southgate facing juggling act after calls for stars to miss Iceland