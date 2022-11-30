Vomiting bug in England squad means first Test against Pakistan may be delayed

Nick Hoult
·5 min read
England's captain Ben Stokes (2R) warms up along with teammates during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - AFP
England's captain Ben Stokes (2R) warms up along with teammates during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - AFP

The first Test against Pakistan could be delayed by 24 hours due to a sickness bug in the England squad.

Rob Key, the England team director and Neil Snowball, the ECB’s man on the ground in Pakistan, are holding talks with Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the PCB, about potentially putting back the start of the game. It emerged on Wednesday that more than half of the England squad are ill, despite bringing their own chef on tour, who is also one of those feeling sick.

“Who knows what will happen?" said Joe Root, who was one of the few players to make it to nets. "Whether there would be the possibility to delay it by a day, I don’t know. I’ve not spoken to anyone and I don’t know the ins and outs of it. It’s such a monumental tour and important series for so many reasons. We’ve waited 17 years to come to Pakistan to play a Test match, if it means waiting another day, is that the worst thing in the world?”

If the match is delayed by 24 hours, the teams would leave for Multan a day later and have just 48 hours between Tests.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, was among those who remained at the team hotel in Islamabad and skipped the training session at the Rawalpindi Stadium due to sickness and diarrhoea.

“There’s going to have to be Marcus Trescothick, Rob Key and Brendon McCullum as the new top three for tomorrow,” joked Root. “I don’t think it is food poisoning or covid or anything like that, it is just one of those things that we have unfortunately picked up as a group.”

Stokes confidently named his XI on Tuesday handing a debut to Liam Livingstone but may have to revise that team.

Around 13-14 members of the touring party have been affected, with half of the playing squad of 16 among those feeling ill.

Stokes does not have a nominated deputy and Joe Root said he will not stand in if the captain is ruled out. Root had symptoms on Tuesday but felt better on Wednesday giving England hope that the bug clears quickly.

Only five players at nets

England have brought their own chef on tour to try and avoid picking up bugs after players were unwell during the Twenty20 series in September. Omar Meziane has worked with the England football team and has overseen food preparation at the team hotel. He has proved a popular addition to the squad among the players but has not been able to prevent them falling ill, although it is unclear if the illness is food-related.

The England squad were badly affected by a bug before the first Test of a tour to South Africa in late 2019 and lost the match in Pretoria, with many struggling to get through the game.

Stokes named his team to the media after nets on Tuesday but it is not official until the team sheets are handed to the match referee at the toss.

Ollie Pope stood in for Stokes as captain against the Lions last week and was one of those players who is feeling fine and netted on Wednesday morning. Keaton Jennings, Root, Harry Brook and Zak Crawley were the only other England players to net.

Among those feeling unwell was Jack Leach, who has Crohn’s disease and has been taken seriously ill on England tours in the past, but the medical team were confident he will be fine.

The sickness affected the backroom team too with Peter Sim, the strength and conditioning coach, giving the batsmen throwdowns in place of assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Aside from the XI named by Stokes, England have four other players in the squad: Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton and Jennings. Mark Wood is here but has a hip injury.

Root was ill on a tour to South Africa in 2019 and ended up in hospital in Sydney in 2018 when he batted with a stomach bug. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It is horrible, running on and off the field all the time,” he said. “But sometimes it is part and parcel of where you are at as a team. That [Centurion 2019] was very unfortunate because a lot of us got ill during the Test match not going into the game. But hopefully it is not something we have to contend with and everyone will turn up well tomorrow and we can enjoy what is an exciting series and have cricket as a talking point.”

'This tour is about adapting'

James Anderson is the only member of the squad to have experienced playing Test cricket in Pakistan, when he toured the country with England in 2005.

However, England's all-time leading wicket taker said that experience would count for little now.

Seventeen years is a long time," the 40-year-old said. "It's a completely different team we're playing against, completely different conditions.

"It's about adapting when we get out there. We talk a little bit about the opposition but mainly concentrate on what we do well - that's what we did in the summer."

Latest Stories

  • Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528) insiders have significant skin in the game with 85% ownership

    If you want to know who really controls Second Chance Properties Ltd ( SGX:528 ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd