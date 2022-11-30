Vomiting bug in England squad means first Test against Pakistan may be delayed

England's captain Ben Stokes (2R) warms up along with teammates during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - AFP

The first Test against Pakistan could be delayed by 24 hours due to a sickness bug in the England squad.

Rob Key, the England team director and Neil Snowball, the ECB’s man on the ground in Pakistan, are holding talks with Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the PCB, about potentially putting back the start of the game. It emerged on Wednesday that more than half of the England squad are ill, despite bringing their own chef on tour, who is also one of those feeling sick.

“Who knows what will happen?" said Joe Root, who was one of the few players to make it to nets. "Whether there would be the possibility to delay it by a day, I don’t know. I’ve not spoken to anyone and I don’t know the ins and outs of it. It’s such a monumental tour and important series for so many reasons. We’ve waited 17 years to come to Pakistan to play a Test match, if it means waiting another day, is that the worst thing in the world?”

If the match is delayed by 24 hours, the teams would leave for Multan a day later and have just 48 hours between Tests.

The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 30, 2022

Ben Stokes, the England captain, was among those who remained at the team hotel in Islamabad and skipped the training session at the Rawalpindi Stadium due to sickness and diarrhoea.

“There’s going to have to be Marcus Trescothick, Rob Key and Brendon McCullum as the new top three for tomorrow,” joked Root. “I don’t think it is food poisoning or covid or anything like that, it is just one of those things that we have unfortunately picked up as a group.”

Stokes confidently named his XI on Tuesday handing a debut to Liam Livingstone but may have to revise that team.

Around 13-14 members of the touring party have been affected, with half of the playing squad of 16 among those feeling ill.

Stokes does not have a nominated deputy and Joe Root said he will not stand in if the captain is ruled out. Root had symptoms on Tuesday but felt better on Wednesday giving England hope that the bug clears quickly.

Only five players at nets

England have brought their own chef on tour to try and avoid picking up bugs after players were unwell during the Twenty20 series in September. Omar Meziane has worked with the England football team and has overseen food preparation at the team hotel. He has proved a popular addition to the squad among the players but has not been able to prevent them falling ill, although it is unclear if the illness is food-related.

The England squad were badly affected by a bug before the first Test of a tour to South Africa in late 2019 and lost the match in Pretoria, with many struggling to get through the game.

Stokes named his team to the media after nets on Tuesday but it is not official until the team sheets are handed to the match referee at the toss.

Ollie Pope stood in for Stokes as captain against the Lions last week and was one of those players who is feeling fine and netted on Wednesday morning. Keaton Jennings, Root, Harry Brook and Zak Crawley were the only other England players to net.

Among those feeling unwell was Jack Leach, who has Crohn’s disease and has been taken seriously ill on England tours in the past, but the medical team were confident he will be fine.

The sickness affected the backroom team too with Peter Sim, the strength and conditioning coach, giving the batsmen throwdowns in place of assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Aside from the XI named by Stokes, England have four other players in the squad: Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton and Jennings. Mark Wood is here but has a hip injury.

Root was ill on a tour to South Africa in 2019 and ended up in hospital in Sydney in 2018 when he batted with a stomach bug. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It is horrible, running on and off the field all the time,” he said. “But sometimes it is part and parcel of where you are at as a team. That [Centurion 2019] was very unfortunate because a lot of us got ill during the Test match not going into the game. But hopefully it is not something we have to contend with and everyone will turn up well tomorrow and we can enjoy what is an exciting series and have cricket as a talking point.”

'This tour is about adapting'

James Anderson is the only member of the squad to have experienced playing Test cricket in Pakistan, when he toured the country with England in 2005.

However, England's all-time leading wicket taker said that experience would count for little now.

Seventeen years is a long time," the 40-year-old said. "It's a completely different team we're playing against, completely different conditions.

"It's about adapting when we get out there. We talk a little bit about the opposition but mainly concentrate on what we do well - that's what we did in the summer."