England squad announcement live: Steve Borthwick names Six Nations players ahead of Scotland game

Owen Farrell (R) talks to forwards coach Steve Borthwick during the England captain's run held at Twickenham Stadium on November 2, 2018 in London, England - David Rogers/Getty Images

09:45 AM

Comment: Eddie Jones poised to give England a hellish reminder of what they've lost

Oliver Brown has given his take on what Jones's appointment as Australia head coach.

The nightmare for England might only just be beginning. On October 20, the newly-ensconced Steve Borthwick could face off against his old mentor in a World Cup quarter-final in Paris. Should both England and Australia finish top of their pools, it is possible they will meet in the mother of all finals two weeks later. Be in no doubt that Jones has circled those dates in his diary already. For if there is one constant in his career, it is that he loves nothing better than to rub his tormentors’ faces in the dirt.

Read his full thoughts here.

09:37 AM

In case you missed it late last night: Eddie Jones to lead Australia into the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones has secured a sensational return to international rugby union as head coach of Australia, just over a month after being dismissed by England, and has already set his sights on winning this year’s World Cup. Australia have sacked Dave Rennie, who had been at the helm since 2019, in order to appoint Jones on a five-year contract. The latter will now oversee the Wallabies at this year’s World Cup, where he could face England as soon as the quarter-final stages, as well as in the 2025 series against the British and Irish Lions and at Australia’s home World Cup in 2027.

England coach Eddie Jones. England have sacked head coach Eddie Jones, the Rugby Football Union has announced. Issue date: Tuesday December 6, 2022 - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Read the full news here.

09:32 AM

Charlie Morgan: How Steve Borthwick will stamp his own mark on England line-up

On the eve of Steve Borthwick’s first squad announcement as England head coach, there is palpable intrigue. For the first time in seven years, a new man is calling the shots and there is a clean slate.

Read the full analysis on what a Steve Borthwick England might look like here.

09:16 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage for the England squad announcement for their opening 2023 Six Nations match against Scotland. It is, of course, new head coach Steve Borthwick's first squad and it will be fascinating to see who he picks.

We have some idea of how the squad could look. On Saturday Gavin Mairs reported that Owen Farrell is likely to be named Steve Borthwick's captain. That simple fact is perhaps not surprising but it comes with the background that he could have potentially missed the Scotland opener for disciplinary reasons.

Mairs writes:

"Steve Borthwick, the new England head coach, has been given the all-clear to select Farrell after the Rugby Football Union on Saturday took the unusual step of confirming his availability for Saracens’ Premiership match against Bristol Bears on Jan 28. The move thereby ensures that the 31-year-old’s ban for a dangerous tackle on Gloucester back-row forward Jack Clement will elapse in time for the Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham on Feb 4."

The other news from the last day or so is that Jack Nowell and Jonny May could be missing from the squad, despite their significant experience. Gavin Mairs also has more on that, too:

Although Nowell was one of Eddie Jones’ vice-captains as recently as last autumn and May is second on England's all-time list of try-scorers with 35 in, Telegraph Sport understands that both are vulnerable. Elsewhere, Dan Cole, the 35-year-old tighthead prop, will complete a remarkable comeback to the England fold with a first call-up since the 2019 World Cup final. Ben Earl, the dynamic Saracens flanker, also poised for a return in the 36-man group that will be announced on Monday morning. Tom Pearson and Ben Curry, two uncapped flankers, were also in the running for back-row spots and Elliot Daly could be welcomed back into the fold. Dan Kelly, the Leicester Tigers centre, attended the New Year fitness camp and has been under serious consideration as a midfield option. England are hopeful that Henry Slade will avoid a ban, and be available to face Scotland on February 4, despite receiving a red card for a high tackle during Exeter Chiefs’ loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Slade’s experience will be useful given how young the rest of the backline could be.

The squad will be formally announced at 10.30am and we will be here for all of the updates.