England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate names players for October internationals

Gareth Southgate is set to name his England squad ahead of upcoming matches against Australia and Italy during October’s international break.

The Three Lions are back in action when they take on Australia in a friendly at Wembley before lining up against Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the same venue. Should England defeat Italy, in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, it could guarantee them a spot in next summer’s European Championship depending on other results in Group C.

Despite a 1-1 draw against Ukraine last time out, England have a six-point lead over Italy in the standings and have better memories of facing Luciano Spalletti’s men thanks to a 2-1 victory in Naples at the start of this campaign.

Among the key calls from this announcement is whether Gareth Southgate sticks with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson or prefers to reward other players who have impressed throughout the current season such as West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse or Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.

Follow along for all the updates as England’s latest squad is announced:

England squad announcement LIVE

The announcement is due at 2pm BST

England squad announcement

13:16 , Mike Jones

England’s squad announcement is due at 2pm.