England spin prodigy, 18, declares himself ready for Test debut

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has told England he would be ready for an international debut if the opportunity were to present itself to become their youngest men’s Test cricketer this winter.

The Leicestershire all-rounder has played just three first-class games but has been selected in the England Lions squad for a camp in the United Arab Emirates next month and is set to be retained for the Test tour of Pakistan that follows, as a net bowler.

Ahmed has been the subject of national attention for some time, despite only recently turning 18. Aged 11, he bowled at England in the nets before an international and he has done so periodically since, including working with Adil Rashid in the summer.

He played for Southern Brave in this summer’s Hundred and, in his most recent first-class game, scored a maiden century and took his first five-wicket haul.

Now, he believes he would take a Test debut in his stride. With just 15 players in England’s squad for the three-match Pakistan series, it is certainly not impossible.

Doing so would make Ahmed England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer, beating the record Brian Close set against New Zealand in 1949 (he was 18 years and 149 days old on his debut).

“In cricket, and in sport, you’re going to have ups and downs, so, when your time comes, your time comes,” he says. “If it comes now, I have to take it and do my best. My game is in a good place and I’m confident in my red-ball bowling.

“I want to play Test-match cricket for England, it’s the pinnacle, my dream since I was young. I say to every captain I play for – I’m always ready. If you want me at the death, if you want me to open the bowling, I’m ready to do it.

“Sometimes, it’s all timing. If I’d come up when Adil Rashid was 25 or 26, it would have been a different story but it’s just God’s timing, that kind of thing. I’m humble for it and thankful for it.”

Rehan Ahmed - England spin prodigy, 18, declares himself ready for Test debut - Gareth Copley / Getty Images

Last week, England performance director Mo Bobat spoke about mapping out Ahmed’s future, so that he is exposed to red-ball cricket at a time whilst being “inundated” with franchise opportunities. Ahmed underlined the fact that he wanted to play Test cricket, though.

“I’ve heard some talk already about being just a white-ball player,” he says. “I do find white-ball easier, I can bowl into the wicket, but if you play Test-match cricket, then you’re good. That’s the thing; the pinnacle. I want to make an impact in Test cricket.”

'You can never master leg-spin, that’s why I picked it'

Ahmed has a younger brother, Farhan, who is a spin-bowling all-rounder in the Nottinghamshire system. Rehan appears to have the stomach for a challenge – which bowling leg-spin for England clearly is.

“I started bowling leg-spin because I found it hard,” he says. “As a kid, I tried off-spin and it felt quite easy to bowl, I could land it where I wanted. When I first tried leg-spin, it landed in the side of the net and I was like, ‘This is better’. You can never master leg-spin, that’s why I picked it.”

Recalling his name-making visit to Lord’s, he says: “I actually bowled quite well. I never really looked at the player, I just tried to get them out. If I bowled to Ben Stokes now it would be like, ‘That’s Ben Stokes!’.

“There’s obviously expectation [following that experience] and at a younger age that’s not always what you want, but it was quite a nice pressure to play with. It gave me something to play for and I think it actually made me better.”