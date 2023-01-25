England in South Africa 2023
These three ODIs were originally meant to be played in December 2020 at the end of an England limited-overs tour which was abandoned after players and hotel staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Squads
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeze Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.
January
27 1st ODI, Bloemfontein
Play starts at 11:00 GMT
29 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein (11:00 GMT)
February
1 3rd ODI, Kimberley (11:00 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made