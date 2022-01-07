England slump to 36-4 on 'Pink' day 3 of 4th Ashes test

  • England's Haseeb Hameed is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    England's Haseeb Hameed is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • England's Zak Crawley bats against Australia during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    England's Zak Crawley bats against Australia during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • England's Zak Crawley drops his bat after he was struck on the hand by a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Australia's Scott Boland, left, celebrates bowling England's Zak Crawley during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • England's Zak Crawley is bowled by Australia's Scott Boland during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Australia's Scott Boland, second left, celebrates with teammates after bowling England's Zak Crawley during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
SYDNEY (AP) — England's batting frailties again were exposed by Australia's pace attack as it slumped to 36-4 at lunch on a wet third day of the fourth Ashes test, trailing Australia by 380 runs in the first innings.

Resuming at 13 without loss after further showers in Sydney on Friday delayed the first session for more than 90 minutes, Mitchell Starc and then Scott Boland tore through a fragile England top order to remove Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley and captain Joe Root.

Dawid Malan was dismissed in the over before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja at slip off Cameron Green's bowling, leaving England staring at another big hurdle to cross just to prevent Australia taking an imposing first-innings lead.

At lunch, Ben Stokes was the not out batsman and yet to score.

Hameed was dropped on two by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, diving in front of Warner at slip in Starc's second over, but the reprieve only cost four runs as Starc (1-13) bowled the opener for six in his next over to have England at 22-1.

Crawley (18) , who survived being caught off a no-ball from Starc late on day two, took a blow on the hand by the left-arm quick before Boland found a way through his defences and hit the top of off-stump.

Boland then had Root caught at slip in his next over with the England skipper again playing away from his body and edging behind.

Green (1-0) then chipped in with his eighth wicket this series to leave the tourists' innings in tatters at the interval.

It left 32-year-old Boland with the incredible figures of 2-0 from four overs, and comes after his player-of-the-match performance of 6-7 in the second innings of the third test in Melbourne helped Australia to an unassailable 3-0 series lead and retain the Ashes.

The inclement weather Friday didn't dampen the `Pink Test’ fundraising efforts of the McGrath Foundation, chaired by former test paceman Glenn McGrath, which for the past 14 years has been a feature on day three of the Sydney test.

Several thousand fans wore pink clothing and one of the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground was covered in pink bunting to celebrate the charity’s work.

On Thursday, Usman Khawaja’s comeback century lifted Australia to 416-8 declared before England’s openers survived a nervous five overs to be 13 without loss at the end of the second day.

Stuart Broad took 5-101 for his 19th five-wicket haul of his career on his return to the England team.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

