England slip to crushing defeat in one-off Test in India

England fell to a crushing 347-run defeat in their one-off Test to India inside three days in Mumbai.

The hosts declared on 186 for six leaving England a target of 479 to chase down from the final two days of play, but it took India just one session to bowl them out for a first home victory in nine years.

Defeat in the test 💔 Not our day but we will be back stronger 💪#EnglandCricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TwYpX10iD9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 16, 2023

Heather Knight top-scored for the visitors with 21 runs to her name as India swept up 10 wickets in just 27.3 overs.