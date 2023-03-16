England Six Nations team announcement: Farrell, Tuilagi and Arundell among four Borthwick changes – latest updates

Steve Borthwick - England Six Nations team announcement: Steve Borthwick names line-up to face Ireland – latest updates - Getty Images/David Rogers

Wing Henry Arundell will make his first Test start for England against Ireland in their Six Nations finale in Dublin on Saturday, Manu Tuilagi returns and Owen Farrell reclaims the fly-half slot in the team named on Thursday.

Arundel, 20, who has six caps as a replacement, comes in for Max Malins – who has scored two tries in 18 internationals – while centre Tuilagi makes his first appearance of the championship in place of the injured Ollie Lawrence.

Farrell replaces Marcus Smith, who drops to the bench. That gives England the same Farrell-Tuilagi-Henry Slade combination that last started in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final victory over Australia as they seek to regain pride after the record 53-10 home defeat by France last week.

Ireland are chasing a fifth win for a Grand Slam and England are seeking to avoid losing three Six Nations games for the third year in a row. Prop Dan Cole is in line to win his 100th cap from the bench.

A shot at redemption for the back row

We'll hear Steve Borthwick's reasoning a little later, but keeping the same back row of Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis and Alex Dombrandt is interesting. Options behind them are admittedly thin - Tom Curry if fit would return, Billy Vunipola hasn't been used and Courtney Lawes as an option at six has been injured - but even so, the performances against France were poor. What an opportunity in Dublin to make up for that against Ireland's phenomenal back row.

Here are the thoughts of head coach Steve Borthwick

We travel to Dublin to face an Ireland team on Saturday that has the chance to secure a Grand Slam Championship victory at home for the first time. We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France team last week, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world.



However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham, and I am confident that the team announced today will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales.

So, four changes to the starting XV

Manu Tuilagi will make a first appearance since South Africa in November, Arundell makes a first Test start, Farrell comes back in for Marcus Smith and takes the captaincy back while David Ribbans replaces the injured Ollie Chessum. New faces on the bench: Nick Isiekwe and Joe Marchant.

**England's team to face Ireland**

15. Freddie Steward

14. Anthony Watson

13. Henry Slade

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Henry Arundell

10. Owen Farrell (c)

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. David Ribbans

6. Lewis Ludlam

7. Jack Willis

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Curry, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Marcus Smith, 23.Joe Marchant

Not long now until England name their side

A few positions to watch:

- No 8

- Blindside flanker

- Centres

-Wing

Murmurs today regarding the latter position that Henry Arundell could make his first Test start for England on Saturday. Which would be fitting for the London Irish back in Dublin on St Patrick's Day weekend.

Ireland's team to face England

Some good news at both hooker and No 8, with Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris fit to face England despite coming off with injuries against Scotland five days ago. It's a 50th cap for Josh van der Flier too, while Robbie Henshaw comes in for the injured Garry Ringrose and Ryan Baird replaces injured Iain Henderson at lock. Jamison Gibson-Park has also been rotated in for Conor Murray at scrum-half.

England team news

From Daniel Schofield and myself - despite Owen Farrell dealing with an ankle injury this week, he's going to be good to go against Ireland on Saturday.

Tuilagi poised to make his England return

England face a Grand Slam, championship-chasing and unbeaten Ireland in the final round of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, but who will be starting for Steve Borthwick's side at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and who will feature in the 23-man matchday squad?

Borthwick's side suffered a record home defeat to France at Twickenham in the penultimate match of the championship. Ireland, by contrast, continued to impress with a fine victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Following what has been a disappointing start to his tenure as England head coach, Borthwick is wrestling with the dilemma of wanting to give the same team a shot at redemption while adjusting the line-up to account for Ireland's strengths – their tactical cohesion, breakdown accuracy and relentless ferocity.

Borthwick will name his starting XV on Thursday afternoon, with at least two changes to the side that was thrashed by France last weekend with Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Chessum ruled out by respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

Manu Tuilagi is expected to replace Lawrence at inside centre in his first appearance of the tournament, while David Ribbans, Nick Isiekwe, Jonny Hill and George Martin are jostling for Chessum's spot in the second row.

But the biggest decision of all will be who fills the No 10 jersey, with Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and George Ford all in contention even at this late stage of the week.

If Ford is given the nod, he will be making his first Test appearance in a year, having emerged from a difficult period in which he was frozen out by Eddie Jones and endured a long-term Achilles injury.

Ford has now spent several weeks in England camp and Steward sees his former Leicester Tigers team-mate as a hybrid coach.

Follow all the news as it happens, along with unparalleled analysis from Telegraph Sport's team of experts.