England Six Nations squad LIVE: Eddie Jones reveals group for 2022 tournament

Harry Latham-Coyle
·6 min read
In this article:
England will name an expanded 36-man group for the tournament (PA Wire)
Eddie Jones is set to confirm his England’s Six Nations 2022 squad with an expanded limit of 36 players this year.

One of the dynamics to this squad is Jones’ ability to select unvaccinated players despite strict travel rules that could rule them out of two of England’s three away fixtures, notably a possible title decider against France on Super Saturday. That should give Jones the chance to experiment more, with young fly half Orlando Bailey, 20, one to watch. Bailey’s inclusion could cast doubt over George Ford’s future, with the Leicester Tiger dropped at the end of last year by Jones.

A year ago Jones could only select 28 players with Covid causing issues throughout the campaign and the Red Rose finished a dismal fifth, meaning there is extra motivation here. Wales were triumphant in 2021, grabbing the Triple Crown, but missed out on the Grand Slam after defeat in a thrilling game at France on the final weekend of the campaign.

Jones will be optimistic too after a statement victory over world champions South Africa at Twickenham last year. It promises to be a wide-open tournament following a surge in form from both Ireland, after a sensational victory over the New Zealand, and France’s eye-catching style, which also proved too much for a weary All Blacks side in the Autumn Nations.

Follow live updates, reaction and analysis below as Jones releases his 36-man squad:

Six Nations 2022 squad news

  • Eddie Jones set to announce England’s Six Nations squad

  • Squad expanded to 36 players for 2022 tournament

  • Jones expected to experiment with new faces

Manu Tuilagi

10:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The squad announcement is not far away at all now, but will Manu Tuilagi be included? The centre is yet to make his return to action after suffering his latest injury against South Africa in the autumn, though is expected to be back for Sale at some point before the end of the month. However with those involved at the Brighton training camp perhaps unlikely to feature for their clubs in the weekend before the start of the Six Nations, might Tuilagi be left out of the 36-player group to build up his fitness? We’ll find out in ten minutes or so.

Manu Tuilagi limps off during England&#x002019;s win over South Africa (PA Wire)
Will any bolters make it?

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It also wouldn’t be an Eddie Jones England squad without a surprise or two. One under-the-radar name who is believed to have been under consideration is Kyle Hatherell, Worcester Warriors’ South African-born back-rower who would offer plenty of physicality. The back row is an area of strength for England but Jones likes to look at new faces - could Hatherell or another unexpected name be included?

Room for an apprentice or two?

09:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones likes to look to the future with his squads, often including younger players that he perceives as having real potential with an “apprentice” tag, allowing them to gain experience with the group without being included in the main squad.

That may be the route into this squad for Orlando Bailey, the young Bath fly-half with plenty of fine qualities.

New names in the frame

09:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A group of 36 should allow Eddie Jones a chance to look at some newer faces. Boisterous back-rower bruiser Alfie Barbeary is among those tipped for a call-up having moved more permanently to the back of the scrum having come through as an impressive age-group hooker.

The Independent also understands that Jones and his coaching staff have been impressed by a number of Harlequins. Defensively sound wing Cadan Murley and well-rounded centre Luke Northmore have put themselves in contention with a series of solid showings, while resurgent tighthead Will Collier, who earned two caps in Argentina in 2017, is another who could sneak in.

Wasps&#x002019; Alfie Barbeary (left) has been a recent standout at club level (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
England Six Nations Squad - Experienced trio set to again miss out

09:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is always best to expect the unexpected with Eddie Jones, but as things stand we are not expecting a recall for any of Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and George Ford. The experienced trio were all left out for the Autumn Nations Series but have impressed with their performances at club level since, though it is unlikely they have done quite enough to convince Jones to hand them a Six Nations recall.

With Ford out, it is likely to again be Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell, who should be fit for the start of the tournament, as the first-choice fly-halves in the squad. Farrell is also expected to retain the captaincy.

England Six Nations Squad

09:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good morning. It’s a big day of Six Nations squad news with both England and Wales set to name their first squads for the tournament.

As mentioned, it will be an expanded group named by Eddie Jones at 10.45am GMT to assemble in Brighton next week for a training camp, and the Australian will have greater flexibility to bring players out and in to the group after the RFU reached an agreement with the Premiership clubs.

Eddie Jones is set to name a squad of 36 (PA Wire)
England to confirm Six Nations squad

09:14 , Ben Burrows

