Dylan Hartley left out of Eddie Jones’ squad for England’s Six Nations opener

England’s co-captain, Dylan Hartley, has been left out of Eddie Jones’ squad for England’s Six Nations opener against Ireland on February 2.

The Northampton hooker has been strugglig with a knee injury and has not featured for his club for four weeks.

Four uncapped players - Ben Earl, Jack Singleton, Dan Robson and Ollie Thorley – have been called into the the 35-man squad, while prop Dan Cole has also been recalled.

Mako and Billy Vunipola and Joe Launchbury are all fit to be included, but Chris Robshaw and Jordan Joseph remain injury absentees.

England’s squad to face Ireland:

Forwards: Jack Clifford, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson

Backs: Chris Ashton, Mike Brown, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Ollie Devoto, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ben Te’o, Ollie Thorley, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs

Relive Eddie Jones’ press conference below.





