Feyi-Waboso injury leaves Borthwick’s England short of options for Six Nations

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is to undergo shoulder surgery and may miss the entire Six Nations. Photograph: Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection/Getty Images

Steve Borthwick has mounting headaches over his back-three contingent before the Six Nations with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme all sidelined with injuries

Feyi-Waboso has a dislocated shoulder and with surgery beckoning, he is facing a spell on the sidelines that would rule him out of the entire Six Nations, dealing Steve Borthwick what would be a major setback before a crucial campaign that begins away to Ireland on 1 February.

As one of the 17 players handed an enhanced England contract in October – giving Borthwick the final say over sports science matters – Feyi-Waboso has been in consultation with the national setup over how to deal with the injury. It is believed Feyi-Waboso had decided to go ahead with the operation but on Tuesday night Exeter insisted he was still discussing his options with Exeter and England.

A lengthy layoff would also be a blow for Andy Farrell, who is undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Australia before to this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour. Feyi-Waboso would have the chance to stake a claim upon his return – expected in late March – but Farrell would want to see him in action during the Six Nations.

In his absence, the Northampton pair of Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme would be favourites to start England’s Six Nations opener in Dublin. Sleightholme pulled out of Saints’ thrilling win against Bath on Sunday with a hamstring problem, however, and is set to miss Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Stade Français.

Northampton’s director of rugby, Phil Dowson, revealed Sleightholme may return to training this week, suggesting he will be fit in advance of the Six Nations in what would be a boost for Borthwick, who names his squad next Tuesday. Dowson was adamant, however, that Northampton will be taking no chances with the 24-year-old winger.

“To be honest, with his history and how we manage him, I think it will be unlikely he’ll play this weekend,” said Dowson. “He’s been scanned, there’s not a ton in there from the picture. But obviously the picture only tells half the story, [it is also about] how he’s feeling and all those sorts of bits. The one thing that is not going to happen is that it’s going to be rushed. We’ll be very, very conservative managing Ollie.”

Gabriel Ibitoye, who starred for England A during the autumn and is perhaps the form winger in the Premiership, is also sidelined with a hamstring injury. Sale’s Tom Roebuck, Elliot Daly of Saracens and Harlequins’ Cadan Murley are other options while it is understood that Borthwick is not seeking to fast-track Henry Arundell’s return to the England fold.

Arundell joined Racing 92 in July 2023 on a one-year deal after London Irish went bust. Had he agreed a move back to an English club for the start of this season, he would have been considered eligible for last year’s Six Nations by the Rugby Football Union. Arundell is set to join Bath next season but it is understood he is not currently on Borthwick’s radar for the Six Nations.

Furbank, meanwhile, has a broken arm sustained in Northampton’s Champions Cup victory against Bulls in December. Asked over the weekend if Furbank would recover before the Six Nations, Dowson said: “Not that I’m expecting, no. It’s four weeks plus. A decent period of time yet.”