England showed 'progression' but 'not finished article' - McCullum

England's emphatic Test series win over West Indies has shown the team's "progression" but they are "not the finished article", according to coach Brendon McCullum.

A pulsating third day at Edgbaston saw England wrap up victory in the third Test by 10 wickets thanks to Ben Stokes' record-breaking half-century and a mesmerising five-wicket haul from Mark Wood.

England won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs and the second at Trent Bridge by 241 runs.

Despite the margin of victory on each occasion - and the manner of them - McCullum said it "wasn't all one-way traffic" and England have "still got a lot of improvement" to make.

"I thought, overall, it was a progression of where we wanted to get to as a team," he told BBC Test Match Special.

"We're not the finished article - we know that. But I think this series has been a step forward for us. It has been a while for us to get a series win and we'll never take that for granted."

England's next assignment in Test cricket is a three-match series against Sri Lanka starting on 21 August at Old Trafford with a number of their players set to feature in The Hundred between now and then.

Stokes said the performance of England's bowling attack during the series augurs well for future overseas tours.

McCullum and Stokes had decided to reshape it this summer with one eye on the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

Stokes added: "I think again that shows how important pace is. You also need skill to go with that. Obviously it was a pretty slow wicket but we showed that we had an attack that could expose different options.

"Whether it was when it was reversing, when it was swinging or when it was very flat, we had an attack that could try and change the momentum of the game.

"Having different types of options in your armoury in a bowling attack is obviously key, especially when it's flat, when it's not really offering you much in the air or off the wicket."

'Drummer' Smith and 'quiet man' Atkinson impress

McCullum has been particularly impressed with two players who made their Test debuts during the series.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith finished with 14 catches and made 207 runs in four innings at an average of 51.75 having been given the nod over Surrey team-mate Ben Foakes and an out-of-form Jonny Bairstow.

The 24-year-old made an impressive 95 in the first innings at Edgbaston which helped England rebuild from a perilous position at 54-5.

McCullum said Smith's ability to do "unselfish things" when batting with the tail stood out.

"When you’re in that position at seven and wicketkeeper you're like the drummer in the band," the Kiwi explained.

"You need to be prepared to take risks and he's happy to do that, and he backs himself that he's got the power game when the field is out.

"No [criticism of] guys that have been before, they've done great jobs for us, but we identified that it was an area where we wanted to add a little bit more punch."

Stokes said Smith was "incredibly tidy behind the stumps" but "without really being noticeable".

"He's come in and done exactly what we've seen in him as a batter, in terms of the role batting down at number seven," Stokes added.

"The two big innings were a great sign of him understanding that role without really having any experience doing it. He's been phenomenal in this series."

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who finished as England's top wicket-taker with 22 wickets at 16.22 and was named player of the series, also drew praise from McCullum.

The New Zealander felt Atkinson "added ammunition" to England's bowling attack.

"He's such a quiet man. He’s got inner confidence and a real confidence in his ability and skills," McCullum said.

"He's moved the ball off the seam both ways, hits great lengths, bowled high pace and committed to the bouncer plan and done what the captain asked and sustained it.

"He's been outstanding and he's quite cheeky within the group too and the guys love him."

Stokes added: "Having Mark Wood and Gus in this game in particular I think was very good and obviously having those two operate together is very, very exciting for the future of England."