England set to play June friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground is being lined up to host Thomas Tuchel’s England in a friendly this June, the PA news agency understands.

The new head coach kicks off his reign with a World Cup qualification doubleheader at Wembley next month before rounding off the season with a pair of summer fixtures.

England head to Andorra for a Group K game on June 7 before playing a friendly that PA understands the Football Association plan to take to the City Ground in Nottingham.

Thomas Tuchel started as England manager last month (John Walton/PA)

The final details are yet to be signed off, but Senegal will reportedly be the opponents in a June 10 fixture.

England are playing away from Wembley as the stadium gears up for a string of summer concerts, including Oasis, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

The men’s team have only once previously played an official international at the City Ground, beating Wales 2-0 in the Home Championship in 1909.

The stadium also hosted a wartime friendly between the same nations in 1941.

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground is close to England’s base (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 30,445-capacity stadium is only 35 miles from the national team’s St George’s Park base.

PA understands a June trip to 2026 World Cup co-hosts United States had been on the cards if their qualification group had been comprised of four teams rather than five.

Tuchel, who was named Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October, begins his reign with Wembley qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.