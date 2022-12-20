England series ratings vs Pakistan: Harry Brook and Ollie Robinson ink their names in as must-picks

Harry Brook - REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

When England arrived in Pakistan for their three-Test series, many sceptics told them that their attacking approach would never prosper on the lifeless pitches of Punjab and Karachi, they would struggle to take 20 wickets in a match and their batsmen would be found out. Instead, sticking true to their principles, they swept the series 3-0 with stellar contributions from their captain, Harry Brook and Ollie Robinson in particular.

Ben Duckett 8

The pitches suited him and so does England's style because by his own admission attack is his best form of defence. Has matured away from the spotlight of Test cricket and carries himself like a senior pro. Harder tests await but three fifties and one hundred is an excellent return.

Zak Crawley 7

Continues to frustrate at times, averaging 39 on good batting pitches and never quite cashing in on a good start in 'Pindi where he scored a brilliant hundred to kickstart the tour. Some days he dazzles, others he barely flickers but he has the backing and thus time to forge consistency.

Ollie Pope 8

There is a nice strut about his batting now, not in an arrogant way, but is imposing himself on bowlers as he starts to realise his talent. Stood in well for Foakes in two Tests and emerging as a leader in the group.

Ollie Pope - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Joe Root 5

He is allowed a quiet series. Root made only one score above fifty but it was important in setting up the first Test declaration that set the tone for the tour. Bowling was handy and big contributions in 2023 beckon.

Harry Brook 9

Man of the series with 468 runs, three hundreds at an average of 93. Dominates bowling like Kevin Pietersen, lofting balls over the legside with brutal power. It all comes so naturally to him. Tests await against pace and seam and swing but he has gone from spare part to nailed on No 5 for the Ashes.

Ben Stokes 9

One wicket, and a batting average of 34.60 does not scream out for a nine but without his leadership this would have been another run of the mill Test series. Instead it will go down in history as one of England’s great wins. He completely blindsided Babar Azam, and after just ten games is near the top of the list of England’s great captains.

Ben Foakes 7

One Test but proved his point with the bat and sharp keeping. England just seem a more rounded team with him in the side. Whether he stays in when they have to accommodate Bairstow and Brook is the big question and already giving Stokes a “sore head".

Ben Foakes of England stumps Agha Salman of Pakistan during day one of the Third Test - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Mark Wood 7

Gave everything in two Tests and his burst before lunch on day four in Multan turned the Test England’s way. That is why he is a match-winner overseas. Admitted he pondered red-ball retirement last summer. Now he is being primed for the Ashes.

James Anderson 8

His second tour of Pakistan at the age of 40, 17 years after the last when he did not play a Test, but it looked like he had spent years playing on these pitches. Reverse swing, relentless accuracy made him a threat throughout rising to the challenge of working wickets in a series where not one was a regulation nick to the slips.

Ollie Robinson 9

To play all three Tests in these conditions shows how much progress he has made over the past six months. So much skill and intelligence with the ball. Boasts an average of 20.01 after 14 Tests and is No 1 pick now.

Jack Leach 7

He bowled a lot of overs and finished with 15 wickets, bowling through illness in the first match and taking his 100th Test wicket in Multan. Thrives on the confidence Stokes shows in him but there is a lack of variation and he was expensive, his wickets costing over 44. It does not matter. Stokes will keep picking him.

Ben Stokes embraces Jack Leach - AP Photo/Fareed Khan

Will Jacks 6

Six-fer on debut was remarkable, if owed to some poor shots. A work in progress who may have seen his chances fade as Rehan Ahmed emerged in Karachi.

Rehan Ahmed 8

What a debut. What a moment for English cricket. His selection perfectly encapsulated Bazball but then to deliver a match-winning spell exceeded expectations of even McCullum, one of the game’s great optimists. He has a lot to learn, but will be nurtured carefully with the 2024 tour to India in mind.

Liam Livingstone 5

One Test before injury sent him home. He could have enjoyed a great series, belting the ball out the park on these pitches and his leg/off-spin providing variation. It feels like his chance may have slipped away now.