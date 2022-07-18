England series ratings: Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward show world-class calibre but Danny Care flops - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

England secured only their second series victory in Australia on Saturday with a 21-17 win in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground sealing a 2-1 triumph over the Wallabies.

Despite losing the first Test in Perth, Eddie Jones' side bounced back from the early setback to record back-to-back wins, becoming the first England side to win a series after suffering defeat in the opener.

The win secures Jones' place at the helm of the national team through to the next World Cup, but it has also provided a clear indication of who is firmly in the mix for France 2023 and who may have played their way into trouble in the mind of the Australian.

Here's how each player performed on the tour Down Under.

Ellis Genge

A remarkable transformation from six years ago when he toured Australia as an apprentice. Now a leader and a tone-setter in the way that he bowled over Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi. Taniela Tupou was also chewed up and spat out. 9/10

Mako Vunipola

England’s coaches have raved about his contribution behind the scenes since returning to the international fold. At the heart of England’s defensive stand in Sydney. 6

Will Stuart

Tighthead was a major area of concern before the tour but Stuart really stepped up in Kyle Sinckler’s absence, both as a scrummager and particularly as a ball-carrier in the second Test. 8

Joe Heyes

Put a big shot in on Marika Koroibete that led to Luke Cowan-Dickie winning a series-sealing turnover. Slowly building up a lot of experience for a 23-year-old. 6

Jamie George

Saved his best performance for the last Test but looked short of a gallop over the course of the series. Line-out wobbled occasionally. Battle for the hooker spot will be intriguing going forward. 6

Luke Cowan-Dickie

Came on in Sydney like a man possessed, putting in nine ferocious tackles and winning the crucial turnover penalty with three minutes remaining. Will look to kick on next season after a long period out injured. 7

Luke Cowan-Dickie was delighted at the third Test triumph - GETTY IMAGES

Maro Itoje

Main contribution in the first defeat in Perth was screaming during an Australian line-out. Seemed to rebound in Brisbane before suffering a series-ending concussion. Rest could be a blessing in disguise. 6

Jonny Hill

Australia’s most hated player stood up in Itoje’s absence to call a line-out that barely lost a beat. Was at the heart of England’s successful maul, both in defence and attack. 7

Ollie Chessum

Made his debut in the Six Nations but this felt like his coming out party. Excellent after replacing Itoje in Brisbane and barely put a foot wrong in Perth. Potential long-term successor to Lawes. 7

Nick Isiekwe

Given 13 minutes off the bench in the final Test but feels like he has slid down the pecking order, particularly once the other second rows return. 6

Courtney Lawes

Conclusively shut down any debate about his worth at blindside, delivering two tour-de-force performances in the final two Tests. Led from the front as captain. Exceptional effort from a player who seemed to be running on fumes in the first Test. 8

Tom Curry

Probably England’s best player in the first half in Perth although that was a fairly low bar. Then concussion finished his tour. 7

Tom Curry's latest concussion ruled him out of the last two Tests - GETTY IMAGES

Sam Underhill

Had not really stamped his mark on the game in the second Test before suffering the latest in an unfortunate series of concussions. 6

Lewis Ludlam

Excellent impact as a replacement in the first two Tests. Not quite as conspicuous in the third Test but was in his element with England on the back foot in the second half. 6

Jack Willis

Like with Isiekwe had just 13 minutes to make an impact. Needs an injury-free run now. 6

Billy Vunipola

Man of the match in the second Test but never quite hit those heights in the matches before and afterwards. Still welcome to see him back to something approaching his best. 7

Danny Care

Eesh. After four years in the wilderness, Care returns only to join Luther Burrell and Teimana Harrison in the first-half substitution club. Difficult to see how he returns from this. 4

Jack van Poortvliet

From being dropped for the Premiership final to scoring on his debut and then starting with what Jones described as the poise of a 50-cap veteran. A wonderful introduction to international rugby. 8

Jack van Poortvliet has made a stunning start to his Test career - GETTY IMAGES

Marcus Smith

His try in the third Test bumps his mark up a grade. Otherwise felt that Smith flattered to deceive for large parts. A tally of six tries in three games, two of which when the result was decided, is not a good enough return for England’s attack. 6

Owen Farrell

Farrell shares equal responsibility for England’s lack of attacking cohesion but on an individual level he delivered as a goalkicker in the second Test and especially as a defender in Sydney, topping the tackle count with 16. 7

Guy Porter

After a quiet debut, Australia clearly did their homework on the former Sydney University player and he was exposed repeatedly in defence in the first half. Responded well after half-time. 5

Joe Marchant

Not involved much in the opening Test defeat in Perth and was then suddenly not involved at all with both Guy Porter and Will Joseph leapfrogging him. Now in danger of slipping out of contention in the year before the World Cup. 5

Will Joseph

His sole contribution on his debut in the second Test was to get folded like a deckchair. Jones then labelled him his player of the series. Go figure. 6

Jack Nowell

As ever with Nowell, he did not immediately catch the eye but his value to England with his work-rate and defence stood out in the replays. Jones was full of praise for his leadership role. 7

Jack Nowell's work-rate was key - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Joe Cokanasiga

Like Marchant was unceremoniously dropped after a first Test in which he struggled to get involved. Jones loves the potential of Cokanasiga’s power and pace but he needs to justify that faith. 5

Tommy Freeman

His debut passed without incident in Brisbane before he exploded onto the Test scene in the third Test, finishing with the most metres gained of any England player. 7

Henry Arundell

Debuts do not come any better than Arundell’s in Perth, scoring one try and setting up another. Massive future ahead of him even if he did not quite hit those heights in his next two appearances. 7

Freddie Steward

World-class. Probably the single biggest difference between the sides was Steward’s mastery of the high balls. Rock solid too in defence as he showed in hauling down Pete Samu in Sydney. 9

Did not play:

Jack Walker, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Charlie Ewels, Sam Jefferies, Harry Randall, Fraser Dingwall, Jonny May, George Furbank.