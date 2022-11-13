England send Pakistan in to bat in T20 World Cup final

  • Pakistan and England players walk into the field before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    Pakistan and England players walk into the field before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, center left, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Buttler at the toss ahead of the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, center left, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Buttler at the toss ahead of the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Fans show their support for Pakistan, left, and England, right, before the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Fans show their support for Pakistan, left, and England, right, before the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • Pakistan's captain Babar Azam walks out to the ground to warm up before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Pakistan's captain Babar Azam walks out to the ground to warm up before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • Fans show their support for Pakistan before the play England in the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Fans show their support for Pakistan before the play England in the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
COURTNEY WALSH
·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — English captain Jos Buttler won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat at the MCG with the final of the Twenty20 World Cup beginning on time in Melbourne.

While the sky is overcast above the MCG, the heavy rain that was predicted to cause havoc during Sunday's final is yet to materialize.

Pakistan fans outnumbered their English counterparts outside the Melbourne ground in the hours leading into a game that ends the month-long tournament in Australia.

The atmosphere inside the MCG was electric during the pre-final entertainment and while short of the ground’s 100,000 capacity, a strong crowd is in attendance, predominantly dressed in the green of Pakistan.

England announced an unchanged team from the side that defeated India in convincing fashion on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval, opting against recalling fast bowler Mark Wood.

After winning the toss, Buttler said there was “good nerves and good energy around the team and the stadium”.

“Both teams are in red-hot form. It looks (like) a good wicket, but there is a bit of weather around, which is why we bowled first,” he said.

His Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam said the plan was to score quickly early in their innings in a bid to place the English bowling attack under pressure.

Pakistan progressed to the final after defeating New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

