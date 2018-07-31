England select Adil Rashid as sole spinner for first Test with India

Adil Rashid will be the lone spinner in England's line-up for the first Test against India at Edgbaston.

The selection of Rashid has proved divisive due to the leg-spinner signing a white-ball only deal with Yorkshire earlier this year, with Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott highly critical of the decision.

But the ECB announced the leg-spinner will earn his 11th Test cap, and first on home soil, when England begin their marquee Test series of the summer against Virat Kohli's side on Wednesday.

Fellow spinner Moeen Ali had been tipped for a return to the Test side but will miss out, alongside Essex seamer Jamie Porter, in the final XI.

Meanwhile Jos Buttler has been confirmed as the team's vice-captain for the five-match series.

Buttler made a surprise return to the Test fold earlier this summer but is clearly well-respected in the England ranks and is deputy to Eoin Morgan in the white-ball formats.

James Anderson has assisted Test captain Joe Root since the start of the last Ashes series after Ben Stokes was stood down from the role following an alleged late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.



