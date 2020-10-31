England To Go Into Second Lockdown From Thursday, Boris Johnson Confirms

A national lockdown in England will come into force from Thursday, Boris Johnson has announced amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.

Speaking at a snap Downing Street press conference on Saturday, the prime minister said strict new measures will remain in place until December 2, with people strongly encouraged to stay at home.

It came as chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance, who appeared at the briefing alongside the PM and chief medical officer Chris Whitty, said that if the government took no action the Covid-19 second wave would be “twice as bad or more” than the first.

All pubs, restaurants, hospitality venues and leisure facilities will close but schools, colleges, universities and essential shops will stay open.

People should only leave their home for education, work, to shop for essential items, recreation outdoors, for medical reasons or to escape harm. When outdoors, they should only mix with people from their household or with one person from another household.

The furlough scheme, which sees the government pay 80% of lost wages, will also be extended until December 2.

As during the lockdown in March, takeaways can stay open but only for delivery services.

All other non-essential retail will close and there will be a ban on households mixing indoors in a bid to slow down the Covid-19 second wave.

It comes after Johnson chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet at Number 10, after the country recorded a spike in coronavirus infections, hospitalisations and deaths. More than 1m coronavirus cases have now been recorded in the UK.

At the meeting, Whitty and Vallance told ministers that every one in every 100 people in England have Covid, compared with one in 2,300 in July and one in 200 at the beginning of October.

Whitty also warned that the NHS could run out of critical care beds, including at the emergency Nightingale hospitals, by early December if drastic action was not taken quickly.

Manufacturing and construction businesses...

