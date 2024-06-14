England & Scotland's judgement day at T20 World Cup

Will it be England or Scotland celebrating on Sunday morning? [BBC]

Saturday is judgement day for England and Scotland at the T20 World Cup.

By Sunday morning, one will be booking their flight home while the other will be heading to the Super 8s.

England play first, against Namibia in Antigua at 18:00 BST.

Scotland’s match against Australia then follows at 01:30 BST on Sunday morning with the results of both games crucial in deciding each team’s fate.

There will be live Test Match Special commentary of both matches on BBC Sounds, plus live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

How do England and Scotland qualify?

The most likely and simplest answer is England need to beat Namibia and hope Scotland lose to Australia.

In that scenario they would almost certainly qualify because of the huge boost given to their net run-rate by the win against Oman on Thursday.

If Scotland win, or if either game is washed out, the Scots will progress.

Showers are forecast for Saturday in Antigua but any rain in previous days has been brief with the weather largely good.

There are unlikely scenarios where Scotland go through despite losing and England winning, but it would require something like Richie Berrington’s side scoring 200 in defeat by Australia and England taking all 120 balls to chase a target below 100.

What have England said?

The build-up to England’s win against Oman was overshadowed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood saying it would be in his side's “best interests” for England to be knocked out.

He mused about how Australia could manufacture their result – potentially by slowing down in a run-chase to aid Scotland’s net run-rate.

That could result in captain Mitchell Marsh being banned, however, and Australia’s Test and one-day international skipper captain Pat Cummins has since said it’s not really an option.

England bowler Mark Wood said he fully expects Australia to perform as usual.

“I'm absolutely confident they'll play the game the hardest,” Wood said.

“That's the Australian way, that they'll play hard but fair and try and get the win.”

What about Scotland?

Prior to England's win against Oman, Scotland put themselves in the driving seat for qualification with their own thrashing of the same opposition.

They have never played Australia in a T20 and have not met in any format since 2015. Australia have won all five of their meetings in one-day internationals.

"England had two tough games to play and they've played the first one very well," all-rounder Michael Leask said.

"We always knew this was going to be a must-win game for us and it's a hell of an opportunity for us to go and play really good cricket and take on one of the best in the world.

"We're going at this game quietly confident but obviously knowing that Australia are one of the best in the world.

"So, it is going to be a tough game but why can't we go and do what we've done before and cause an upset?"