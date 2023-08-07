England Rugby World Cup squad: Slade out as Borthwick says England must learn fast

Steve Borthwick has finalised his 33-man squad for France - Reuters/John Sibley

Steve Borthwick has named his 33-player England squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, stressing the need for flexibility within the group after Exeter’s Henry Slade was a surprise omission.

Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Courtney Lawes have all been selected for their fourth Rugby World Cups, while the most inexperienced member of the group is Theo Dan, the Saracens hooker who won his first cap in England’s defeat to Wales in Cardiff last Saturday.

England are one of the first sides to name their squad for the tournament, with Borthwick explaining his thinking behind the early call.

“We believe that announcing the squad a little earlier than otherwise might have been the case, brings a clarity and certainty to the group, allowing the players as much time as possible to settle and develop as a squad,” Borthwick said.

With the World Cup less than a month away and Borthwick’s starting line-up far from settled, the head coach stressed that England “need to be the fastest learning team”.

Three players set for moves to France next season - Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant and David Ribbans - have been selected, joining the Toulouse-based Jack Willis.

England's 33-man Rugby World Cup squad in full

There are 19 forwards and 14 backs, with Owen Farrell captaining the side and Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes appointed as vice-captains.

Borthwick added: “There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad. Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

“As Saturday’s game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side.”

Farrell on the World Cup...

The dream is always to be in the big game at the end and to go as far as we can. All our focus is obviously on that.

Lawrence on his motivation...

The realisation that rugby can be taken away from you at any point. I had to move to a different team - it was a real challenge. I was fortunate enough to pick up a gig pretty sharpish and I just wanted to showcase the best of myself.

Earl on being dropped during Six Nations...

Sometimes the kind of player you are doesn’t fit one week, fit the plan. I’ve learnt that. Steve is a great thinker. Over the last two years I’ve had an up-and-down journey with England. Highs and lows with the club, too. I’m more of a rounded individual now.

Farrell on short prep time...

This is the most amount of time we spend together. This is where we get the most of our work done.

Farrell on England potential...

The whole thing for the team has been about getting the most out of ourselves now. We’re looking forward to the tournament but we’re focusing on making sure we’re a better rugby team. Now that the squad’s selected we can really rip into it.

Farrell on England as underdogs...

We’ll use it either way. We are where we are at the minute - and we’re working hard, quietly. Tournament rugby, the World Cup, is a lot about pressure. It’s bigger than anything. The nice thing at times for us is that we might not have as much [outside noise]. Who knows? Maybe. We focus on what we can control and not let the other stuff creep in.

Van Poortvliet on the scrum-half depth...

I couldn’t have three better people to learn from than Wiggy, Ben Youngs and Danny Care in the history of English rugby

Earl on the environment

It’s one of the tightest environments I’ve been in. I wasn’t sure what to expect - but it’s one of the healthiest environments I’ve been in.

Farrell on his journey...

I’m not trying to be anything that I’m not. Steve is trying to make sure that we’ll be the best version of ourselves. I want to be myself, enjoy it - and I want us to be the best version of us. I’m looking forward to giving that a good crack.

Back to Farrell..

I called my family first. I can only sit here and tell the others how special the World Cup is. And go and enjoy taking the best of ourselves to the rest of the world. It comes around every four years but you don’t want to waste one. This is as good as it gets.

Lawrence continues...

It is special. But my main focus is getting on the plane to start with. Steve just wants me to be myself. There are areas I can work one. But he wants us to show our strengths.

Van Poortvliet continues...

You always had that doubt, that he might change his mind. So to have it confirmed on Sunday morning was nice. I Facetimed my family, in the car, to tell them. Mum, dad and sister. Very special. Mum cried a lot - hard to deal with.

Earl on his selection conversation with Borthwick

It was early! A bit of a sleepless night. The conversation I had with him was encouraging. Since coming in, he’s encouraged us to be the player that we are. I don’t think there’s a player that can’t move around the back row in the squad. Flexibility always helps. But I think everyone can do that and we’re all slightly different in our own way. Looking forward to see how we grow as a unit and as a team. I called my mum first. She was over the moon.

Lawrence continues...

It’s very special, going to a World Cup. It’s been a tough couple of months because I’ve been out injured. I’m looking forward to getting stuck back in. I just want to put my best foot forward. It starts with training this afternoon. It’s an opportunity for us to do something special.

Farrell speaks...

We’re feeling good. We feel like our prep has been good but now we want to kick on. There’s a good feeling and a great opportunity. We want to grab hold of it take it forward now as best we can. We’re working unbelieveably hard here to get the most out of ourselves. We were disappointed in the Six Nations and this is the time when we get the most time together to prepare for a tournament. To be part of this is a big opportunity. I have not spoken to [Henry Slade] yet but I shared a room with him for the past few weeks. I’ll definitely been in touch. But there’s a lot of competition. We have a great squad. People need to stay ready, though. This squad won’t stay the same [due to injuries]. I had no say in the decision. When it comes to any squad, there’s a lot of competition - especially England, where there are a lot of good players.

Borthwick speaks

We need to be the fastest learning team.

Borthwick on World Cup ambitions...

I won’t waste my time looking at what the other teams have got. I focus on what we have. The players have been fantastic and I’m looking forward to working with them over the coming weeks.

11:50 AM BST

Harrison on the scrum...

Happy is not a word I would use. There’s definitely stuff we can work on to improve and move it forward.

11:47 AM BST

The duo continue

Borthwick

We have a very clear framework of what we’re working towards in terms of training and tactics. We want to win the Tests. I’ve said that from day one. But we also understand the need for adaptability but we have a very clear plan in mind. Now, our focus is on about getting better and improving - less on selection. There was a lot of chat last week about selection. Announcing today has been an important step for us. Now we build. Three important Test in front of us and each one will be a step forward in terms of how we play. We’re in a reasonably challenging training phase now which will lessen as we approach the tournament - and the team will sharpen. The finalists have been in camp a week longer so many of them will become more available for selection this Saturday.

Sinfield

The competition for places has tested our defence quite a bit over the last eight weeks. But I’m really looking forward to coaching against some different attacks - tactically.

Sinfield speaks...

It was great to be in Test week last week. It wasn’t what we desired but there is more to come. I’m looking forward to ripping into the World Cup and giving it my best shot.

Borthwick continues...

We have flexibility throughout the centres. I would love to pick more than 33 - but I can’t.

11:41 AM BST

Dombrandt's omission

Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl and Tom Curry have all just been name-checked for their ability to play No 8...

Clearly, the coaches believe that there is adequate cover there.

11:40 AM BST

Wigglesworth on Arundell

What Henry Arundell has got you can’t teach

11:40 AM BST

Sinfield on defence...

A number of attributes [we’re looking for]. We went through a very thorough process, Steve and I, after the Six Nations and these past eight weeks. I won’t share our defensive philosophy but, like most, we’re heavily reliant on our back row and centres to provide energy and hit. And we’ve got great players there. But everyone has to bring leadership qualities. We’re looking for leaders throughout. Back row and centres is the position on which we’ll rely on but there are a number of players who will provide aggression and energy.

11:38 AM BST

Borthwick on the omissions...

There have been a number of difficult decisions. Quality players will miss out. Henry has been tremendous throughout the training camp. He is disappointed but we know there will be changes. There will be bumps and bruises so everyone needs to be ready to go. It was a personal conversation and I share my thoughts on the decision-making process. There are good players competing in his position. We were always going to have three players in key positions - that means in other areas of the team you need positional flexibility. Henry and all the players were disappointed. They all worked incredibly hard and were disappointed. But each one will be ready to go. [Is Billy Vunipola a risk?] He’s been fantastic. He has worked so hard to come back from his injury. He looks as fit as I’ve ever seen him. In great shape. There are a number of points. One of which is the opportunity to work with players over a period of time. We average over 40 caps with an average age of 26. 13 from the 2019 World Cup final. We have a group of players who are experienced and understand World Cup rugby. That’s exciting - because it blends with players who are at their first tournament. This group of players are some of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. They want to win anything.

The four coaches are in the room

We’ll be bringing you live reaction from the squad announcement imminently.

An opener from Steve Borthwick:

Selecting just 33 players from the breadth of great players in our camps has been a challenging task. This 33 has the right blend of experience and young, exciting talent - and also has positional flexibility and playing combinations that we will require.

What's next for those players who have missed out on selection?

With several shock omissions from Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad, including 56-cap centre Henry Slade, former England centre Luther Burrell reflects on the mental struggle these players face.

You can read more about the emotions Burrell dealt with after being left out of England’s 2015 World Cup squad here.

11:24 AM BST

Up next...

We will be hearing England coaches Steve Borthwick, Kevin Sinfield, Richard Wigglesworth and Tom Harrison.

Stay tuned for live coverage!

Will Greenwood’s player-by-player verdict

Legendary centre analyses each of Borthwick’s 33 World Cup selections and the attributes they offer England.

You can read more in his Telegraph Sport column here.

Borthwick reacts

“Rugby World Cups involve unique challenges in terms of the demands on players, the need for squad flexibility and the limited number of squad places available,” said Borthwick.

“France 2023 is no different, but I am confident we have selected a squad of 33 that is well able to meet those challenges and leave us best placed to be at our most competitive in this exciting tournament.

“There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad. Some very good players have missed out on selection, such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

“As Saturday’s game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side.”

Borthwick goes with experience

So 17 of the 33 have previous World Cup experience with 16 playing in the 2019 World Cup.

Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes and Ben Youngs will be appearing at their fourth World Cups in a squad that contains over 1,400 caps.

10:40 AM BST

After all that hard work, Slade is shockingly omitted

Henry Slade

Henry Slade

Those who have been omitted...

Hooker Jamie Blamire; lock Jonny Hill; flanker Tom Pearson; back-rower Tom Willis; No 8 Alex Dombrandt; utility back Guy Porter; centre Henry Slade; wing Cadan Murley; wing Jonny May; wing Joe Cokanasiga.

Club-by-club

England squad club breakdown:



Seven - Saracens

Six - Leicester

Four - Harlequins, Sale

Three - Bristol

Two - Bath, Northampton

One - Racing 92, Stade Français, Toulon, Toulouse, Unattached (Watson) — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) August 7, 2023

Rugby World Cup predictor

Why not take five minutes this morning to have a go at our own World Cup predictor? Allow myself and Brian Moore to explain the format in the below video - and give yourself a pat on the back if you end up with anyone other than France as the winner!

10:03 AM BST

Thoughts?

Personally, given that we saw what Alex Dombrandt was capable of in the Six Nations, I would have loved for Tom Willis to get a proper crack at the Wales and push for a second No 8 spot in this squad.

You can’t help but feel, with Billy Vunipola’s injury vulnerability, that England are a little light in that area.

Breaking!

Steve Borthwick has named his 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Henry Arundell makes the cut, alongside Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson and Max Malins but there is no place for Henry Slade or Alex Dombrandt. Theo Dan is also included alongside George Martin and Ollie Chessum.

Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes and Dan Cole will all be playing in their fourth World Cups. Owen Farrell is captain, assisted by Ellis Genge and Lawes.

Billy Vunipola is included as the only bona fide No 8 in the squad.

England’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards (19): E Genge (vc), J Marler, B Rodd, J George, J Walker, T Dan, K Sinckler, D Cole, W Stuart, M Itoje, O Chessum, G Martin, D Ribbans, C Lawes (vc), L Ludlam, T Curry, J Willis, B Earl, B Vunipola.

Backs (14): B Youngs, D Care, J van Poortvliet, O Farrell (c), G Ford, M Smith, M Tuilagi, O Lawrence, J Marchant, A Watson, E Daly, M Malins, H Arundell, F Steward.

With 15 minutes to go...

Who would you like to see selected? Is there anyone among the reported droppees that is a mistake?

Let us know in the comments!

09:38 AM BST

Warren Gatland

The mastermind behind England’s downfall last weekend believes that Marcus Smith is the man for England.

You can read more in his exclusive Telegraph Sport column here.

09:31 AM BST

With just 30 minutes to go...

Let’s have a recap of yesterday’s news, courtesy of deputy rugby correspondent, Dan Schofield.

Henry Slade has been left devastated by his shock omission from England’s World Cup squad, with the experienced centre paying the price for Steve Borthwick’s desire to prioritise bulk and versatility.

Telegraph Sport understands that Borthwick told the 30-year-old that he wanted more cover on the wings with Joe Marchant the prime beneficiary. Marchant will join the hulking pair of Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi as the only specialist centres in the squad, although Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell will be able to provide further cover.

Other casualties from England’s wider training squad include No 8 Alex Dombrandt, hooker Jamie Blamire and wing Joe Cokanasiga who did not seize their opportunities in England’s dispiriting 20-9 defeat to Wales on Saturday. Northampton second row David Ribbans and the Saracens pair of Theo Dan and Ben Earl have made the cut with Borthwick opting for a heavyweight balance of 19 forwards to 14 backs. Wings Max Malins and Henry Arundell, who can both cover full-back, have also won selection ahead of Cokanasiga and Jonny May.

Henry Slade (L) has been left out at the expense of Joe Marchant (R) - GETTY IMAGES

09:17 AM BST

Kyle Sinckler not taking World Cup call as a given

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England’s announcement for their Rugby World Cup 2023 squad.

Kyle Sinckler insists missing out on Lions selection was like being dumped by a girlfriend in an experience that has left him uncertain of his place in England’s World Cup squad.

Sinckler is set to be picked in Steve Borthwick’s 33-man group that is announced on Monday morning with little doubt over his inclusion given he is first choice tighthead prop.

But the 30-year-old refuses to assume he will take part in his second World Cup after he was excluded from Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad in 2021 despite being considered a certainty to tour South Africa.

Andrew Porter was picked by Gatland, only for the Ireland front row to be ruled out by a toe injury, offering Sinckler a reprieve.

“The Lions experience taught me never to... I can’t really find another word for ‘granted’ because I don’t want to say I took it for granted... but I was like, ‘I’ve got a pretty good shot here’. And I ended up missing out on the squad,” Sinckler said.

“I was absolutely devastated and I was like, ‘I’m never going to have that little voice in my head ever saying ‘You’ll be all right’.

“That experience in itself was just crazy. Because obviously I initially didn’t make the squad and then you come to terms with that, you wish the boys the best of luck and you are focused on what you need to do.

“Then unfortunately for Andrew, he picked up an injury and that means I’m in - just as I was getting over it.

“It was like an ex dumping you and just as you’re getting over it all of a sudden she wants you back. You’re messing with my head! So it was a strange one.

“It’s about having that humility and respect for the game because rugby can humble you very quickly.”

