England Rugby World Cup squad live: Steve Borthwick to name his 33 players

It’s a huge day for Steve Borthwick, who has made some tough calls over the last 24 hours - Getty Images/David Rogers

09:38 AM BST

Warren Gatland

The mastermind behind England’s downfall last weekend believes that Marcus Smith is the man for England.

You can read more in his exclusive Telegraph Sport column here.

09:31 AM BST

With just 30 minutes to go...

Let’s have a recap of yesterday’s news, courtesy of deputy rugby correspondent, Dan Schofield.

Henry Slade has been left devastated by his shock omission from England’s World Cup squad, with the experienced centre paying the price for Steve Borthwick’s desire to prioritise bulk and versatility.

Telegraph Sport understands that Borthwick told the 30-year-old that he wanted more cover on the wings with Joe Marchant the prime beneficiary. Marchant will join the hulking pair of Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi as the only specialist centres in the squad, although Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell will be able to provide further cover.

Other casualties from England’s wider training squad include No 8 Alex Dombrandt, hooker Jamie Blamire and wing Joe Cokanasiga who did not seize their opportunities in England’s dispiriting 20-9 defeat to Wales on Saturday. Northampton second row David Ribbans and the Saracens pair of Theo Dan and Ben Earl have made the cut with Borthwick opting for a heavyweight balance of 19 forwards to 14 backs. Wings Max Malins and Henry Arundell, who can both cover full-back, have also won selection ahead of Cokanasiga and Jonny May.

Henry Slade (L) has been left out at the expense of Joe Marchant (R) - GETTY IMAGES

09:17 AM BST

Kyle Sinckler not taking World Cup call as a given

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England’s announcement for their Rugby World Cup 2023 squad.

Kyle Sinckler insists missing out on Lions selection was like being dumped by a girlfriend in an experience that has left him uncertain of his place in England’s World Cup squad.

Sinckler is set to be picked in Steve Borthwick’s 33-man group that is announced on Monday morning with little doubt over his inclusion given he is first choice tighthead prop.

But the 30-year-old refuses to assume he will take part in his second World Cup after he was excluded from Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad in 2021 despite being considered a certainty to tour South Africa.

Story continues

Andrew Porter was picked by Gatland, only for the Ireland front row to be ruled out by a toe injury, offering Sinckler a reprieve.

“The Lions experience taught me never to... I can’t really find another word for ‘granted’ because I don’t want to say I took it for granted... but I was like, ‘I’ve got a pretty good shot here’. And I ended up missing out on the squad,” Sinckler said.

“I was absolutely devastated and I was like, ‘I’m never going to have that little voice in my head ever saying ‘You’ll be all right’.

“That experience in itself was just crazy. Because obviously I initially didn’t make the squad and then you come to terms with that, you wish the boys the best of luck and you are focused on what you need to do.

“Then unfortunately for Andrew, he picked up an injury and that means I’m in - just as I was getting over it.

“It was like an ex dumping you and just as you’re getting over it all of a sudden she wants you back. You’re messing with my head! So it was a strange one.

“It’s about having that humility and respect for the game because rugby can humble you very quickly.”