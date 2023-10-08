England’s Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: when is it, how to watch on TV and route to the final

England are currently four wins from four at the 2023 Rugby World Cup - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England have secured their place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with victories over Argentina, Japan, Chile and Samoa. It means they have finished top of Pool D and advance into the next round.

Now it’s all about who they will play in the last eight. Because England have claimed top spot, their quarter-final opponent will be whoever finishes second in Pool C, which could be either Wales, Fiji or – and this would require a minor miracle – Australia.

When is it?

England will play their quarter-final on Sunday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 4pm BST (5pm local time).

Where is it?

Stade de Marseille

Capacity: 67,847

Stade de Marseille has a capacity of 67,847 - PA/Mike Egerton

A historic stadium that has been renovated multiple times since it opened in 1937 and has a capacity of 67,847. Two quarter-finals at the 2007 Rugby World Cup were hosted here. As well as being the home ground of Olympique de Marseille, this stadium hosted the Fifa World Cup in 1938 and 1998.

Who is the referee?

TBC

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. England’s quarter-final match will be on ITV 1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

England’s Pool D results

All matches on ITV1

What is England’s route to the final?

England will progress from Pool D as the top-placed side. Second spot should go to either Argentina or Japan, who play each other on Sunday.

By finishing first in their group, Borthwick’s men will face the second-placed side from Pool C – either Wales, Fiji or Australia. So far so beatable. Wales and Fiji have blown hot and cold while the Wallabies have been a total car crash.

Indeed, it is only if they reach the semis that England will have to play a team in the top five of the current world rankings. And in a one-off knockout match, it is anyone’s game. Next stop, the final?

Who is in the England squad?

