England rugby tour of Australia 2022: When is the third Test and how to watch

england rugby fixtures - AP

England and Australia will travel to Sydney for a series decider after Eddie Jones' team secured victory in the second Test in Brisbane.

The knives were out for Jones following a fourth-consecutive defeat in the series opener but his team were much-improved second time around, able to withstand late Wallaby pressure to hold on for the win.

How many Tests are there?

England are in Australia for a three-Test series, with fixtures in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

What are the fixtures and results?

First Test, Saturday July 2, Perth: Australia 30-28 England

Second Test, Saturday July 9, Brisbane: Australia 17 England 25

Third Test, Saturday July 16, Sydney 10:55am

First blood to Australia in the Tour series - AFP

What TV channel are the games on?

The three Tests will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Alternatively, you can follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all three matches.

Latest news

Reacting to victory in the second Test, Owen Farrell, who kicked 20 out of England's 25 points, said a fast start had been crucial.

"We know what we're capable of, we've got an unbelievably exciting team here, it's just about getting people going and I thought we did that from the off.

"There's a lot of things we can tidy up in that middle patch of the game. So we'll make sure we work on that even though we've won today."

Asked what can be improved, he added on Sky Sports: "Discipline...and just to be able to get the momentum back a bit quicker. We need to be smarter in that middle patch, not back up an error with an error, or an error with a disciplinary.

"I thought the boys who came in and made their debuts have been outstanding. It's only the start for them, who knows where they can take that? I'm looking forward to being part of it with them."