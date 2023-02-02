England rugby team announcement live: Steve Borthwick to name Six Nations starting XV for Scotland

England ruby team announcement live: Borthwick names players for Six Nations opener with Scotland

Borthwick's first marker

The unveiling of Steve Borthwick's first Six Nations squad as England head coach is almost upon us, with his picks likely to signal the direction he wants to take with his players in the new era.

Injuries have severely reduced Borthwick's options but a big name exclusion is expected to be Manu Tuilagi, for so long a regular under previous England coaches when fit and available.

The veteran centre, who made his debut in 2011, started three of England’s four autumn Tests with Smith and Farrell. Instead Joe Marchant will join the latter two in midfield, with Ollie Lawrence and Anthony Watson, two late call-ups, providing cover from the bench. A midfield of Smith, Farrell and Marchant has been seen once before, in the first Test against Australia last summer.

Upon announcing his team to the players earlier this week, Borthwick leant on his own experiences as a player, according to Ellis Genge.

“Obviously when [Borthwick] was captain for England, it probably didn’t end the way he wanted it to end,” Genge said of the England head coach, who won his 57th and final cap against Scotland, as captain, in 2010 before being dropped.

“He spoke really well in the meeting. It was that time of the week when people who aren’t playing at the weekend go home.

“When you hear a coach who has been in that role, numerous times, and ended up captain and then having it taken away from him, you know he really understands. I think his delivery amongst that with the boys, they certainly really appreciate the way he does it. That’s an example of the way he has developed his character, and the way he speaks to people.”

Meanwhile Gregor Townsend has already named his matchday Scotland XV for the clash with England. Stuart Hogg and Duhan van der Merwe have been passed fit to play after their respective injuries but there is no such luck for prop Zander Fagerson, who was not deemed at the requisite level of match fitness for Test rugby after recovering from a hamstring injury.