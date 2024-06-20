England players push for Kevin Sinfield to stay on in consultancy role

England coach Kevin Sinfield pictured during pre-tour training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, is due to leave his role. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

England’s players are pushing for the soon-to-depart Kevin Sinfield to remain involved as a key member of Steve Borthwick’s coaching staff. The former rugby league legend is due to leave his role after the current tour to Japan and New Zealand but skipper Jamie George is keen for the 43-year-old Sinfield to stay.

Sinfield has stepped back from his original job as England’s defence coach following the recruitment of Felix Jones but is understood to be considering his options after conversations with Borthwick. George, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Test against Japan, says the entire squad would like him to continue.

“I couldn’t be keener for him to stay,” stressed George. “The role he’s playing at the minute is absolutely invaluable and he’s an absolutely incredible man and coach. In terms of the role he’s playing in this team it’s been amazing to see.”

George also says he can see similarities between the coaching ability of Sinfield and Andy Farrell, who will be leading the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia next year. “He probably reminds me of Andy Farrell in that he’s got such an amazing understanding of our defence and then also the attacking side of the game. That’s why it made him such a good defence coach, as the attack worked so well.

“He’s also become become a mentor to a lot of the younger players. It can be very difficult on a tour like this when you’re not selected when you hope to be selected. Kev is the person who puts the arm around the shoulder.”

Sinfield is currently mourning the recent death of his great friend Rob Burrow and extra funding would also have to be found if he is to be retained in a consultancy role. England’s attack coach Richard Wigglesworth, however, is another firm fan and hopes he will stick around.

“I’ve loved working with Kev both as a professional and as a friend,” said Wigglesworth. “That will be great if that doesn’t change but Kev has made his decision. If that changes I will be delighted. He wants to help people and as a coach he helps us immensely. It would be great if he was around but I just want Kev to be happy in everything he is doing.”