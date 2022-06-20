England rugby squad announcement live: Latest updates as Eddie Jones names touring party for Australia

england squad announcement live team news australia eddie jones latest - GETTY IMAGES

09:25 AM

Who would you like to see make the squad? Let us know in the comments

Personally, I would take Danny Care over Harry Randall on current form with Alex Mitchell also making my squad. Tommy Freeman has done enought to make the final squad for me while Joe Cokanasiga feels like a must with the lack of gainline threats elsewhere.

09:21 AM

Who is going to play No 8 Down Under?

Sam Simmonds is out of the tour with Alex Dombrandt and Billy Vunipola expected to join him on the injury list. Callum Chick started at No 8 yesterday and is likely to tour, but will another specialist be called-up or will Tom Curry be backed to fill in there once more?

Alternative options include Alfie Barbeary, who was cut from the squad after initially being picked, Ruan Ackermann and Tom Willis. Barbeary seems the most likely given he has been involved recently.

Alfie Barbeary of England makes a break as teammate Jack Nowell looks on during a Training Session at The Lensbury on June 09, 2022 in Teddington, England. - GETTY IMAGES

Eddie Jones has praised Zach Mercer this season but playing in France will cost him.

09:13 AM

So, who improved their chances of touring against the Barbarians? And who did not?

In his press conference after the match, Eddie Jones name-checked Tommy Freeman, Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Walker as three players that he was pleased with yesterday. The England coach was also happy that Tom Curry, Jonny Hill and Jonny May made it through the match given their recent lack of game time.

Tommy Freeman. - GETTY IMAGES

Unsurprisingly, given the scoreline, more players struggled than thrived. Mark Atkinson had a woeful first half before improving after the break. Harry Randall's performance was a mixed bag at best while tighthead Will Collier was taken off after 28 minutes before being reinstated due to a HIA for Patrick Schickerling. England's scrum was struggling - but on Bevan Rodd's side which made the decision curious.

Story continues

Mark Atkinson of England breaks with the ball during the International match between England and Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on June 19, 2022 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES

08:46 AM

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of England's Australia tour squad announcement

England's squad to tour Australia is announced this morning as pressure mounts on Eddie Jones following a heavy defeat to the Barbarians at Twickenham yesterday.

The core of the squad will be made up of players already in camp with the Leicester and Saracens contingent to be added today following the Premiership final on Saturday.

There are a number of injury concerns that could impact selection with George Ford expected to miss the tour after limping off in Leicester’s dramatic final win while Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt pulled out of the Barbarians match before kick-off with a knee injury sustained in training. Dombrandt will have further scans today but it seems unlikely he will make the plane.

Billy Vunipola, who was outstanding in Saracen’s losing cause on Saturday, could come into contention but a concussion suffered at the end of the final potentially rules him out too. Sam Simmonds is also not fit to tour. Alfie Barbeary was released from the England squad before the Barbarians match but the three injuries at No 8 leave England in need of a dominant ball-carrier and could provide Barbeary with a chance to stake his claim for the 2023 World Cup squad.

As well as No 8, centre is proving a headache for Jones with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly all injured. Mark Atkinson had a poor first half yesterday but seems likely to tour given the lack of alternatives.

The scrum-half selection is worth keeping an eye on, too. Danny Care made his first appearance in an England shirt since 2018 yesterday and is in contention to tour. It is unclear whether Ben Youngs will go to Australia following the recent death of his sister-in-law Tiffany. Raffi Quirke is unavailable for selection and Jones is likely to want one experienced nine to join Harry Randall and Alex Mitchell Down Under.

After two poor Six Nations in a row, England need to win in Australia and inject some momentum into the World Cup cycle. Jones’ squad is likely to reflect this with plenty of experience along with a few youngsters.