England all-rounder Adil Rashid signs new one-year deal at Yorkshire

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has agreed a new one-year contract to play for Yorkshire in all formats of the game.

The 30-year-old signed a white ball-only deal with his county at the start of the year.

Rashid's Headingley future had been shrouded in doubt after he was controversially selected in England's Test squad for the recent series against India, despite his self-imposed exile from first-class cricket.

He was recently told by England national selector Ed Smith that he must be available across the board from the start of next summer to be considered for Test cricket.

Rashid enjoyed a strong summer with England ( AFP/Getty Images)

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said in a statement: "I think we've been clear from the outset that we wanted to keep Adil at the club.

"When it became known he had to have a red-ball contract, we were more than happy to put that in place.

"Speaking to Adil he's keen to stay here and has been here all his life. He's in no mood to change that.

"We all know he's a match-winner for us. Leg-spin bowlers, wrist-spin bowlers are a vital part of the game and that's what we want from Adil, that potential to be a match-winner for us in all formats."

Rashid, who has played 15 Tests, began his career with the White Rose in 2006 and has taken 500 first-class wickets.

Rashid was expected to leave Yorkshire (PA)

Moxon admitted he was unsure about the player's longer-term future and expects to reassess it following next year's World Cup.

"I think for now it's good to have the one year and see how the winter goes for Adil," added Moxon.

"We'll probably have another look at it after the World Cup and see where he is, particularly with England and how much he's involved with them.

"In the short-term, it's good to know when he's available, he'll be playing for us."