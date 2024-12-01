England rest Kemp before next month's Ashes series

Left-arm seamer Kemp took two wickets in the T20 series against South Africa [Getty Images]

All-rounder Freya Kemp will miss the remainder of England's tour of South Africa as the tourists look to manage her workload before the Women's Ashes.

Kemp, 19, played in all three T20s against the Proteas and while she was initially picked in the squad for the subsequent three-match one-day series and one-off Test, England have decided to rest her before next month's trip to Australia.

England won the T20 series in South Africa 3-0, with the first ODI in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The multi-format Women's Ashes begins on 13 January.