England release new Rugby World Cup kit

England have released their kits for the 2023 Rugby World Cup as well as one for the Red Roses - RFU

England have unveiled their new kits ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France later this year, with a “regal” navy alternative strip replacing the red alternative kit from four years ago.

Telegraph Sport understands that England will wear their alternative strip in both pool matches against Argentina and Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Both kits will be seen for the first time in August when England begin their warm-up fixtures for the tournament, with the alternative kit to be used when England take on Fiji in their final warm-up fixture at Twickenham. The pro replica shirts will cost £125, with replica supporters shirts priced at £85.

The kits are Umbro’s first for England at a Rugby World Cup, having replaced Canterbury as the Rugby Football Union’s chosen kit sponsor back in 2020.

Separate kits for the Red Roses have also been released and will be worn by the women’s Rugby World Cup runners-up for the first time in September when England face Canada at Sandy Park.

The new England men’s home strip is fairly straightforward and almost completely white, aside from a row of vertical, light blue dashes across the middle of the kit.

The Red Roses also have a new kit - RFU

The same dashes appear in red on the alternative strip, which features more of what Umbro describes as “contoured anatomical knit panelling”.

Umbro added that the home shirt “emphasises muscular biomechanics, while the rich navy alternate shirt provides a regal aesthetic”.

The Red Roses’ kits arrive without the same dashes, replaced by a splash of red on each side which according to Umbro is “a bold and striking graphic born from the DNA of the team and derived from the ‘thorns’ protecting the rose – angular, aggressive, and powerful”.

Red Roses prop Sarah Bern commented: “Having a kit that we feel confident in is key to putting in our best performances on and off the pitch. We’re looking forward to seeing fans cheer us on wearing our bespoke Red Roses kit this year, as we build towards our home tournament in 2025.”