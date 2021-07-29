England, Scotland and Northern Ireland relax travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit England, Scotland and Northern Ireland without quarantining beginning Monday, a long-awaited change for travelers.

"We're helping reunite people living in the U.S. and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,'' Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Twitter.

The updated travel requirements from the U.K. government were initially only announced for travel to England, but authorities from Scotland and Northern Ireland – which set their own policies – said they would also waive their 10-day isolation period requirement for fully vaccinated people from the European Union and U.S. starting Monday.

Wales had yet to announce plans to end its quarantine mandate as of Thursday.

The lifting of the quarantine requirements comes just a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department recommended against travel to the United Kingdom due to rising COVD case counts.

U.S. citizens have been allowed to travel to the U.K. during the pandemic but faced travel restrictions, including coronavirus testing requirements and quarantine.

We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK 👪



From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed 💉 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021

Requirements for travel to England from US

Under the relaxed rules for vaccinated Americans and Europeans, visitors to England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will still be subject to COVID testing requirements.

The countries require a pre-departure test as well as a test upon arrival. The latter must be taken by day two of the trip. Vaccinated Americans must also provide proof of U.S. residency and fill out a passenger locator form.

Story continues

Travelers returning to the United States must also still show a negative coronavirus test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to board U.S.-bound international flights under a CDC requirement in place since January. The requirement applies to all U.S.-bound travelers on international flights, even those who are fully vaccinated.

But the U.S. has no plans to reciprocate by lifting travel restrictions anytime soon given the rise of the delta variant, according to the White House.

The United States' current travel restrictions – which deny entry for people from the European Schengen area, United Kingdom and other countries – will remain in place.

“Given where we are today … with the delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing Monday. "The more transmissible delta variant is spreading both here and around the world. Driven by the delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead.”

Starting Aug. 2, fully vaccinated Americans can visit England and Scotland without quarantining.

'Do not travel': CDC, State Department raise UK travel alert after spike in COVID cases

Planning an international trip?: Get ready to show a negative coronavirus test to board your flight home

Travel industry reacts

In light of Wednesday’s announcement, United Airlines said it will have six daily flights between the U.S. and London in August, including the addition of a second daily flight from Washington, D.C.

The airline plans to resume additional flights to London "in the coming months" and launch nonstop service between Boston and London.

"Today's announcement is yet another major milestone in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic with the opening of one of the most important markets from the U.S." said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of international network and alliances, in a news release.

Tori Emerson Barnes, the executive vice president of public affairs for the U.S. Travel Association trade group, urged U.S. leaders to follow the U.K.’s lead and set a timeline to reopen its borders to travelers.

"We encourage them to start with vaccinated travelers from the U.K., E.U. and Canada," Emerson Barnes said in a news release. "The reality is there's no difference between a vaccinated American and those vaccinated in the U.K., the E.U. and Canada."

Travel ban: US intends to keep travel restrictions in place against UK, European countries, others

International cruising returns to England

The U.K. also said Wednesday that it would restart international cruise sailings from England. The decision comes after the government restarted its domestic cruise industry earlier this year.

Northern Ireland followed suit Thursday, announcing a restart to international cruising beginning Saturday.

All new travel measures will be kept under review, according to the release.

'Absolutely critical to both countries': US, UK airlines plead for easing of travel restrictions

Delta variant impact: CDC recommends wearing masks indoors, again

Contributing: Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UK travel: England, others end quarantine for vaccinated Americans