England to reject automatic qualification for Euro 2028

The UK and Ireland's joint bid is the only one and it is expected that all five nations will have to qualify - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

England have told Uefa they want to play for their place at Euro 2028 by entering qualification along with their four co-hosts – raising the risk that one misses out on their own tournament.

The UK and Ireland bid will be rubber-stamped in Switzerland on Tuesday, with no remaining opposition to the finals being held across England, Glasgow, Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin.

However, despite two places being reserved as “back-stops” for host countries that fail to get through their qualification group, all five plan to go through with the process.

Uefa would only ever grant two automatic places for hosts, so going through qualification does at least give the chance for all five to qualify.

England believe a qualification campaign will benefit the team heading into the tournament. Germany are hosts for next year’s European Championship and have been in disarray, with Hansi Flick dismissed after poor results in their friendlies and a lack of competitive matches cited as one problem that contributed to their poor form.

The Football Association view competitive matches as the best preparation for a major tournament, rather than searching for suitable opposition for friendly matches during the qualification period.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham will be part of the presentation to Uefa at the European governing body’s headquarters in Nyon, which will be a formality after Turkey pulled out of the running, in order to instead join forces with Italy to bid for the 2032 tournament. Five-times Champions League winner Gareth Bale arrived in Geneva on Monday and will be part of the Welsh delegation.

The UK and Ireland’s tournament is expected to be worth £2.6 million to the economy when the 51-match tournament is hosted. As reported by Telegraph Sport last week, it is expected to generate record revenues which will be a huge benefit to Uefa after losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardiff has been proposed as the host city for the opening game, with Wembley hosting the semis and final if ratified by Uefa. The proposed split of the matches will put six in Scotland, Wales and Republic of Ireland, five in Northern Ireland, with the remaining 28 games in the English stadiums. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium joins Wembley in hosting matches in London, along with the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, St James’ Park and Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock.

Casement Park in Belfast has a capacity of 35,000 and will not have any games beyond the last 16, but the quarter-finals will be split across the remaining four hosts.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson, speaking about qualification, said: “It’s a sensible approach and it keeps everyone sharp.”