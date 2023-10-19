England’s Red Roses head south to spearhead women’s rugby reboot

Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

To minimal fanfare last week, a quiet revolution began in women’s rugby. Italy’s victory against Japan in Stellenbosch, South Africa, might not have troubled the headline writers, but it marked the inauguration of a groundbreaking competition. Called WXV, the three-tier global series involving 18 Test teams is expected to usher in a new era of the women’s game.

Designed to improve the competitiveness of Test teams before an expanded 16-team World Cup in England in 2025, WXV is the centrepiece of a new women’s global calendar that promises to help women’s rugby capitalise on growing popularity and will involve all the world’s leading nations aligning their domestic and international schedules.

Related: World Rugby to adopt ‘gamechanging’ G-force tech to flag major head impacts

Ireland beating Kazakhstan 109‑0 last weekend in Dubai at the WXV3 level was a sober reminder of just why World Rugby is so desperate for improvements among the lower-ranked teams. This week in New Zealand it is the turn of the world’s top six to battle it out in WXV1.

England, France, Australia, Wales and Canada have all returned to the home of the Black Ferns, who have built a new fanbase among the country’s rugby‑mad public after their brilliant World Cup victory a year ago.

At this point in the World Cup cycle all six teams are in something of a transition, with England even travelling without their new head coach, John Mitchell, who has not yet fully taken over. They are also without several leading players through injury, including Emily Scarratt – who last week revealed she has had neck surgery to try to save her rugby career – Zoe Harrison, Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall.

The Red Roses still enter the competition as one of the favourites, riding the momentum of winning their fifth consecutive Six Nations title and a two-Test series victory over Canada in September. England play Australia and Canada before a much‑anticipated replay of the World Cup final against the hosts in the final round.

Story continues

The Black Ferns kick off against France, with both teams having undergone significant changes since just a point separated them in the World Cup semi-final last year. Nine members of the New Zealand squad from that game are absent from the WXV squad entirely, and a new coaching team, led by Allan Bunting, is at the helm. He has already overseen an undefeated year in the Pacific Four Series and secured the Laurie O’Reilly Cup, but these games will present a sterner test of his leadership.

France have chosen yet another new captain in Manaé Feleu – their third in as many years – who speaks with something of a Kiwi accent having spent a few years at boarding school in New Zealand in her youth. The injured Romane Ménager and Agathe Sochat are missing, but with a settled coaching team France will feel confident.

Third in the Six Nations this year, Wales continue to reap rewards from recent investment in the Welsh women’s programme, and though realistically they will find the going tough against New Zealand and Canada, the return of Alisha Butchers provides a huge boost, as did a recent victory against USA.

Kévin Rouet takes an experienced Canadian team with him, with the outstanding Sophie de Goede leading the charge, while the Wallaroos may struggle after recent thrashings at the hands of New Zealand and with disharmony off the field about underinvestment in the team.

As important as WXV is though, it is far from perfect yet. Competing in the shadow of the men’s World Cup is hardly ideal, with limited TV and media coverage.

The cross-pool format is fussy, and in the lower tiers, significantly weaker teams could massively skew results and standings. But after years of debate about how to give more teams more games, and to bring up standards, WXV is a welcome new dawn.